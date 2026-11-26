French President Emmanuel Macron says EU leaders have agreed on the appointment of Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

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French President Emmanuel Macron has said that European Union leaders have agreed to appoint Spaniard Pablo Hernandez de Cos as president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

In a post on X on Thursday, Macron also announced that France’s Laurence Boone and Germany’s Markus Brunnermeier will be appointed as ECB’s board members.

The 55-year-old de Cos, who was chosen in a decision that came after EU leaders’ talks in Brussels, will become the first Spaniard to take the role, and succeeds France’s Christine Lagarde at the Frankfurt-based institution at a challenging time for the eurozone.

Currently head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Basel-based forum for the world’s major central banks, the Spaniard will take over in February, when Lagarde would step down several months before her term expires in October next year.

Thursday’s green light triggers a formal process during which European leaders will later in the day approve the candidates for each ECB post.

The bank’s governing council and European Parliament will then formally back the nominations.

Diplomats have described the Spanish economist as a ‘steady hand’ to steer the institution, with a reputation for pragmatism and consensus-building.

As the Bank of Spain’s chief economist and later governor, he navigated the aftermath of Spain’s 2010s banking crisis, years of ultra-low inflation, COVID-19 and the 2022 inflation surge that followed the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

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He also chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the global standard-setter for banks.

Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is battling unfavourable polling before a general election on Sunday, hailed the choice on social media saying it reflects “a Spain that leads in Europe”.

He pointed to the Spanish chief of the European Investment Bank, Nadia Calvino, and the EU executive’s second most senior official, Teresa Ribera, as other figures of influence.