US authorities are investigating the reason behind the crash that killed members of the Stokes and Knox families.

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First responders have found the bodies of six members of two families, including three children, killed in a small plane crash off the coast of Mississippi, United States.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash on Tuesday. Relatives said they were on their way home from a fishing trip.

The passengers were members of two families returning home to Fort Myers, Florida, from New Orleans Lakefront airport, Louisiana.

The plane’s pilot, Brent Stokes, 50, was president of a marine contracting company based in Fort Myers, according to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. Stokes’s company’s website described him as an “avid fisherman and life time boater”.

The other victims were Stokes’s 16-year-old son, Hunter; Stokes’s sister, Arlyn Knox, 43; her husband, Michael Knox, 43; and their two sons, 12-year-old Charles Holden Knox and 10-year-old Truett Knox.

Lynd said autopsies are being performed on Brent Stokes and Michael Knox, who was also a licensed pilot.

Responders searched for hours and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane’s cabin floating on the water, according to coastguard spokesperson Juan Ros.

Divers found their bodies in the fuselage part of the plane after the Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

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The Knox and Stokes families confirmed their deaths in an emailed statement provided to The Associated Press news agency.

“They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family,” the statement said.

Weather’s potential impact

The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported at about 3:45pm (21:45 GMT) on Tuesday that it had lost contact with the aircraft, according to the coastguard.

Shortly before losing contact with the plane, an air traffic controller at Gulfport–Biloxi International airport advised the pilot of precipitation and adverse weather in the area.

The plane had been flying at about 9,000 feet (2,743 metres), above the bottom of the cloud layers when it began descending rapidly in a right-hand turn, according to FlightAware tracking data analysed by Steven Arroyo, a retired airline captain with 50 years of flying experience.

“It’s highly, highly irregular,” Arroyo told AP. “I think it’s safe to say this aircraft had some serious problems.”

Todd Curtis, an aviation expert and former Boeing safety engineer, said that nothing appeared out of the ordinary based on the publicly available audio recordings.

But he noted that precipitation in below-freezing temperatures can cause dangerous icing, potentially leading to inaccurate instrument readings or loss of lift. It is unclear whether the plane had a de-icing system.