A New York Times report lends credence to the long-held belief that the torture method was more widely used than acknowledged.

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The New York Times has reported that the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) may have waterboarded more people than it previously admitted.

Wednesday’s report comes after the newspaper filed a lawsuit to obtain material gathered by special prosecutor John Durham, who was appointed in 2008 to investigate the CIA’s activities.

Durham’s probe ended without any criminal charges. But The New York Times obtained partially redacted documents from his investigation, including a summary of a 2012 interview with an interpreter who described a previously unconfirmed act of waterboarding.

The account sheds new light on one of the most infamous methods of torture utilised by the intelligence agency after the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Waterboarding involves restraining a person and pouring water on their face through a cloth, to mimic the experience of drowning.

The CIA called the practice an “enhanced interrogation technique”. As part of the US’s so-called “war on terror”, the agency sent suspects to overseas prisons, known as black sites, where they would be tortured in secret, including through waterboarding.

While the practice was shielded from scrutiny for years, a 2009 executive order eventually barred continued waterboarding. Congress has likewise passed restrictions.

But rights groups have long suspected that such abuses were much more widespread than the CIA admitted. The agency had previously acknowledged waterboarding three detainees.

According to the documents The New York Times received, a contract translator who worked with the CIA observed an additional case of waterboarding.

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While the documents do not specify where the translator worked, the newspaper said it determined that the location was likely a black site outside of Bagram Air Force Base on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan.

The translator, The New York Times explained, referenced a detainee death that matched a facility known as Detention Site Cobalt or the “Salt Pit”, which became infamous for abusive conditions.

In an interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the translator stated that he had seen a man referred to as “Bashir” facing the torture practice.

He described Bahir as “lying on the board with the head of the board tilted downward into the water”.

“There were approximately three to four people ‘doing this,’” the document said, summarising the translator’s statements.

The FBI summary explains that the translator “saw the incident in passing but did not participate himself”. The incident allegedly took place in a hallway.

The CIA did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment by the time of this article’s publication.

The agency has also not acknowledged waterboarding detainees at any site in Afghanistan. The three detainees it has acknowledged torturing were held at black sites in Thailand and Poland.

One was Abu Zubaydah, the first detainee the CIA held in a black-site prison, located in Thailand. The US government for years falsely depicted him as one of the highest-ranking members of al-Qaeda, a group of which he was not a member, according to US intelligence reports.

A 2014 report on the CIA torture programme by the Senate Intelligence Committee found that Zubaydah was waterboarded 83 times, sometimes as a means of helping instruct torture methods.

Another was Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, accused of being the architect of the September 11 attacks.

The third was Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who is accused of helping plan al-Qaeda’s 2000 bombing of a Navy destroyer, the USS Cole.

All three are currently being held in the Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba.