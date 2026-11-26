Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is in Cairo for an official visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have discussed regional tensions and efforts to implement the Gaza “ceasefire” during talks in Cairo.

El-Sisi received the emir on Thursday at Cairo International Airport upon his arrival for an official visit at the Egyptian president’s invitation. After a reception at the presidential palace, the talks began.

Sheikh Tamim’s visit was aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors, including investment and energy, as well as coordinating diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and bolster regional security, Qatar said.

“Today, I discussed with my brother, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the latest developments in the region and the importance of continuing consultations and coordinating joint efforts to address current challenges, in a way that helps safeguard our region’s security and stability and fulfil its peoples’ aspirations for peace and prosperity,” Sheikh Tamim said on X after the meeting.

The two leaders discussed efforts to promote regional stability, Egyptian presidential spokesman Mohamed el-Shenawy said in a statement.

They stressed the importance of “intensifying regional and international efforts to prioritise political solutions and dialogue and prevent tensions from widening”, warning of “serious consequences for regional and international security and stability”, the statement added.

The talks also addressed developments in Palestine with el-Sisi outlining Egypt’s efforts to implement the Gaza “ceasefire”.

Advertisement

The Egyptian leader emphasised the need for all parties to uphold the agreement, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and begin recovery and reconstruction programmes without delay.

Qatar’s Emiri Diwan said in a statement that the two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, “particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and joint mediation efforts to solidify the ceasefire”.

The Egyptian statement said el-Sisi also reaffirmed Egypt’s “full support for the security of Qatar and other Gulf states”, stressing that “the security of the Gulf is an integral part of Egypt’s national security”.

It also said the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic ties and cooperation in areas of mutual interest and they agreed to continue “intensifying political consultations and coordination”.

The meeting was also attended by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and other senior officials from both countries.