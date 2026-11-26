In a tight vote, Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has ruled in favour of ending the government’s contract with Luma Energy following a controversial legal battle with the private power company.

The five-to-four ruling made public on Wednesday envisions a one-year transition period.

Power outages have continued to dog the Caribbean island since Hurricane Maria inflicted vast damage to power infrastructure in 2017, leading to years of bitter recriminations over financial and policy autonomy in the US territory.

The San Juan government sued Luma nearly a year ago, following up on a campaign promise made by Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez to cancel the contract.

Luma has faced protests for years from Puerto Ricans, who raised concerns about the cost and quality of its services.

Gonzalez said her administration would seek a new company within the year awarded by the court. She assured that transmission and distribution operations would not revert to Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, from which Luma had initially taken over in 2021.

She blamed Luma for “constant interruptions” and “unnecessary outages”, asserting they have enough funds to provide proper service, as she accused the company of driving the cost of electricity in the territory to record highs.

Meanwhile, a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances issued a statement saying its immediate concern is the continuity of power services.

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“The Puerto Rican government’s decision to terminate the contract creates enormous uncertainty at a time when the people and businesses of Puerto Rico look for stability,” the board said, noting that there is no “clear plan or successor company in place”.

But Gonzalez rejected those concerns, bluntly saying, “There will be no chaos.”

Tensions in court

With the narrow ruling came allegations that judges had been pressured to vote in favour of cancellation.

Judge Angel Colon Pérez, who voted against the cancellation, asserted that the final ruling stemmed from “an excessive eagerness to satisfy a capricious request from the leader currently in power”, in an apparent reference to the governor.

However, Judge Roberto Feliberti Cintron, who was part of the majority vote, sharply denied the allegations.

“We do not bow to external pressures, we do not yield to intimidation, nor do we allow smear campaigns to influence the exercise of our judicial function,” Cintron wrote. “Our obligation is to the Law, Justice, the People, and our conscience.”

Luma also commented on the allegations.

“In light of the serious allegations that have been raised publicly regarding attempts to influence the Court, we reiterate our call for an immediate, rigorous, and transparent investigation,” it said.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that it disagrees with the court’s decision but will respect the judicial process and is “carefully evaluating all available legal alternatives”.