The Jewish Network for Palestine says the complete ban on Hamas was being used to stifle free speech and to target its members.

The Jewish Network for Palestine (JNP) has filed an application to reverse the proscription of Hamas under Britain’s Terrorism Act, arguing that the ban is being used against its members and is hampering freedom of speech in the United Kingdom.

The JNP filed a formal de-proscription application on Thursday under Section 4 of the Terrorism Act, which oversees applications to remove a group from the UK’s list of banned organisations.

This follows the arrest of the 80-year-old son of Auschwitz survivors and the prosecution of a 72-year-old Jewish writer – both members of the JNP’s Steering Group – for pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist speech.

The JNP was founded in 2018 by British members of the United States organisation Jewish Voice for Peace, a group which aims to bring together Jews and non-Jews who support Palestine. It is one of 11 Jewish and Jewish-led organisations that form the UK’s Jewish bloc for Palestine, which is frequently present at protests against Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank.

According to the chair of the JNP, David Cannon, proscription of Hamas has made it near-impossible to openly discuss the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas led an attack on villages and army outposts in southern Israel. In particular, the JNP says, it has been unable to talk publicly about false narratives that followed for fear of contravening the act.

“Now, all of these things needed to be discussed, but the UK government’s proscription of the political wing of Hamas has made referring to such evidence [of false reporting] risk the accusation of supporting Hamas, which is not what we’re saying. We’re saying that we want to discuss these issues,” he said.

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In the days following October 7, when more than 1,000 people were killed, many stories about babies being killed by Hamas fighters and mass rapes were circulated in international media. There has been no evidence of these.

Cannon added that one of the group’s active members had resigned, fearing that what she could say would affect her immigration status if found to violate the act.

According to the application, the JNP has about 600 members and supporters.

‘Disproportionate interference’

The JNP’s application was filed five years to the day after the British government proscribed the whole of Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

Hamas’s armed wing had been banned in 2001, but in 2021 the then-Home Secretary Priti Patel extended the ban to cover the whole political group, describing the organisation as “fundamentally and rabidly anti-Semitic” and arguing that the proscription was required to protect the Jewish community.

The government did not, however, explain how the proscription of Hamas would protect the Jewish community in the UK. Instead, the JNP argues that the designation has now been used against the Jewish community it was supposed to protect.

The group also argues that the continued proscription of Hamas in its entirety was a “disproportionate interference with the rights of JNP and its members” under the European Convention on Human Rights Articles 9, 10 and 11 on freedom of thought, expression and assembly, with the burden of the proscription falling on people in Britain.

Finally, they argue, Hamas has “no presence in the UK and has not been shown to pose a specific threat to it”.

“The less intrusive position that applied before November 2021 shows that proscription of the whole organisation is not necessary. On a proper application of the policy, and with the impact on JNP weighed, continued proscription is not justified,” the application stated.

Following the JNP’s application, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmoud has 90 days to consider it beginning the day after it is received. If it is refused, the group can appeal the decision.

‘Chilling free speech’

Tony Greenstein, 72, an anti-Zionist writer and blogger and prominent member of the JNP, was prosecuted for publishing a blog on October 7, 2023, titled “Full Support for the Gaza Ghetto Uprising”, in which he evoked the Jewish Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943.

While his post only mentioned Hamas in passing, in November 2024 Greenstein was charged under section 12 of the British Terrorism Act with inviting support for Hamas on the basis of one sentence in that blog and for writing “please share” on social media, promoting the piece.

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After nearly three years and appearances in different courts, Greenstein was acquitted in August this year.

“If you can’t actually say what you think about an organisation without watching over your shoulder in case you’re contravening some law, then that’s chilling free speech, and that is the real issue,” Greenstein told Al Jazeera.

“That’s been made time and time again about the Terrorism Act. It’s really about clamping down on free speech,” he added.

During the criminal proceedings against him, five banks and building societies closed his accounts.

In Greenstein’s view, arresting Jews is not the best way to protect the Jewish community in the UK.

“It’s a very good way of protecting Zionism and the Zionists, and that is the difference,” he said. “The way they dress up their foreign policy choices is by saying they’re protecting a particular community. The reality is, of course, banning or proscribing Hamas has nothing at all to do with racist attacks against Jews, they’re completely separate phenomena.”

He added: “Hamas doesn’t operate in Britain. It never has operated in Britain …So how can we be at risk of being attacked by a group that doesn’t even exist here? It was about stopping people expressing an opinion on what’s happening in Gaza and in the occupied territories. That’s a very different thing.”

The right to oppose a genocide

One of the founders of the JNP is Haim Bresheeth-Zabner, an 80-year-old Jewish-Israeli anti-Zionist filmmaker and film studies professor at the School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS).

He was arrested and held for 13 hours in November 2024 immediately after he made a speech at a protest in Swiss Cottage, north London. It was part of wider protests held weekly by the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network with the JNP’s involvement against the Israeli ambassador and the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza. In his speech, Bresheeth-Zabner said that the Israeli army “cannot fight the resistance” and “cannot win against Hamas … against Hezbollah …[or] against the Houthis”.

“They [the police] refused to discuss with me what I said that is considered applicable under the Terrorism Act. It took many hours of waiting in a very cold car park … I’m 80 … I have heart failure and cancer. So I wasn’t feeling all that well, but that didn’t make a difference. I also told them that I need to take my medications in the early evening, and they disregarded that,” Bresheeth-Zabner told Al Jazeera.

While he was not charged following his arrest, he said the ban has been used against people who want to speak up against the genocide in Gaza, making it impossible to criticise the Israeli army.

“This is a really odd situation where Britain, as a society, as a politicised society, as a country, as a regime, if you want, is not acting to uphold international law, and is proscribing our ability to speak against the genocide, to speak against Zionism, to speak against Israel. When we do that, we are arrested. We are charged,” he said.

“We’re [the JNP] supporting human rights, and human rights include the right to oppose a genocide, not just our right to oppose a genocide, but of course the rights of the victims of the genocide to resist it.”