Paris court of appeal dismisses allegations relating to a second incident involving actress Charlotte Arnould.

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A Paris court has upheld an order for French actor Gerard Depardieu to stand trial on charges of raping an actress at his Paris home in 2018, his lawyer and judicial sources say.

The Paris Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that Depardieu should face trial over allegations of rape and sexual assault against Charlotte Arnould on August 7, 2018.

Defence lawyer Delphine Meillet told The Associated Press news agency that the 77-year-old actor would face trial on one rape charge after the court dismissed allegations relating to a second incident six days later.

Depardieu was charged in 2020 with rape and was ordered to stand trial in 2025, but the cinema icon rejected the allegations and appealed.

Arnould has accused Depardieu of raping her twice in 2018 when she was 22.

“He disputes the decision,” Meillet told AP without specifying whether Depardieu would file a further appeal.

Carine Durrieu Diebolt, a ⁠lawyer for Arnould, described the court ruling as a relief for her client.

“She has been waiting ⁠for this moment for a long time,” Durrieu ⁠Diebolt said. “She is fully prepared for it.”

Depardieu, who has acted in more than 200 films and television series, is the highest-profile figure caught up in France’s response to the #MeToo movement.

The actor has been the subject of multiple sexual assault accusations and charges in recent years.

French police are investigating allegations Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq gang-raped and assaulted a woman on camera during a 2018 film shoot.

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Last week, he dropped his appeal against an 18-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of another movie in 2021.

“I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered,” he said in a written statement.

The Arnould decision, meanwhile, “promises to be historic”, Durrieu Diebolt said.

The rape trial poses a much more serious threat to Depardieu, who could face 15 to 20 years in jail if convicted.

Depardieu dominated French cinema for half a century. He became one of the country’s most recognisable cultural exports, earning an Oscar nomination for Cyrano de Bergerac and a Golden Globe for Green Card.