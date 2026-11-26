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Benjamin Netanyahu got a boost on Wednesday, when judges in his long-running corruption trial recommended dropping the most serious case against him.

Netanyahu, who has been Israel’s caretaker prime minister since October’s election, is fighting to maintain political power as his rival Gadi Eisenkot tries to build a coalition.

He has also been fighting three corruption cases since 2020, when proceedings against him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust began.

In his telling, the trial has dogged his political career, prevented him from forming a government during a chaotic period of repeated elections between 2019 and 2022 and was responsible for “years of terrible suffering” for himself and his family during the investigation and trial.

Much of the evidence against Netanyahu rests on his efforts to secure favourable coverage for himself and his wife, Sara, in the national media.

The first, Case 1000, relates to accusations that he and his wife received gifts and payments in return for political favours. The second, Case 2000, concerns accusations that he struck a deal with Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, whereby he would legislate to limit the commercial activities of their rival Israel Hayom in return for favourable coverage. Another, Case 4000, relates to accusations that he granted favours to telecommunications company Bezeq in return for positive coverage for himself and his wife on a news site owned by the telecoms company’s chair.

Judges, who do not have the power to drop charges themselves, have recommended that the Attorney General and Netanyahu critic Gali Baharav-Miara drop Case 4000, saying the prospects of securing a conviction were low, particularly over the bribery allegations. They also expressed doubts about whether the conduct alleged in Case 2000 constituted a criminal offence – and called for the matter to be reconsidered.

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In relation to Case 1000, the judges suggested that prosecutors and the defence seek an agreement to bring the proceedings to a conclusion, although a verdict remained another option.

“The judges’ intervention is unprecedented in its nature,” said Barak Medina, legal scholar at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “They expressed their views before the prosecution had an opportunity to present its arguments.”

So, is this the end of the matter? Will Netanyahu continue to carry the taint of alleged criminality, and how might his career be affected?

Here’s what we know:

Is Attorney General Baharav-Miara likely to drop the case?

It looks likely, but it is still too early to tell.

Responding to the judges’ suggestions, she said, “Every statement and proposal raised just now by the court” will be considered.

“We are open to examining everything. Including things that were argued in the past,” she said.

At the end of her remarks, the attorney general turned to the proposal by Netanyahu’s lawyers that proceedings be concluded through some kind of deal.

“We did this and were ready to accept his proposal, and we responded positively. Our extended hand remains.”

Do they have a history?

Baharav-Miara and Netanyahu are longstanding political opponents.

Baharav-Miara was among the staunchest critics of Netanyahu’s attempts to overhaul the judiciary and unshackle his government from judicial oversight in the early months of 2023.

She has subsequently challenged several government policies and decisions, including measures affecting the independence of the civil service, and attempts to dismiss the head of Israel’s internal Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar.

The Netanyahu-led coalition repeatedly accused her of obstructing its agenda and voted unanimously to dismiss her in August 2025, a decision later overturned by the Supreme Court.

So, is Netanyahu in the clear now?

He seems to think so.

In a defiant speech calling for the trial to end following the judges’ recommendations, Netanyahu said: “The boycotts must end, and now.”

He was referring to the refusal of opposition politicians to work with him due to his case.

“I know what enormous and immediate dangers the state of Israel faces,” he continued. “There is only one way to deal with them. To unite in order to deal with them. We must unite to secure the future of Israel – no less than that, and immediately.”

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None of Israel’s main opposition politicians have yet commented on the judges’ advice.

Roi Zur, an Israeli academic at the University of Essex, said the main problem with allying with Netanyahu was not the corruption trial, but rather “Netanyahu’s role in October 7 and the war that happened afterwards”.

“I don’t think a coalition with Netanyahu becomes more probable. [Naftali] Bennett, who was more open to such a coalition in the last two weeks, is still open to it, whilst the other three party leaders – Eisenkot, Lieberman and Golan – still seem to be against such a coalition,” he said.

What have critics accused Netanyahu of?

Netanyahu has been accused of enacting government policies to derail his criminal proceedings. These include claims that he has prolonged the genocidal war on Gaza, putting his political survival ahead of Palestinian lives, a ceasefire and a deal to return Israeli captives.

The accusations intensified during his 2023 judicial overhaul, which opposition politicians, legal figures and protest movements argued would weaken judicial independence and provide Netanyahu with an escape route from prosecution.

In February 2023, former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit accused Netanyahu of pursuing the overhaul to bring his corruption trial to an improper end. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the reforms’ architect, acknowledged that Netanyahu’s indictments had helped persuade the public of the need for judicial change.

The accusations extended to the conduct of the war on Gaza.

In May 2024, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant urged Netanyahu to put national priorities ahead of personal interests, criticising his lack of a post-war plan. A month later, Benny Gantz, then his principal political rival, accused him of obstructing a captive-release deal for political reasons.

In June 2024, former United States President Joe Biden said there was reason to believe Netanyahu was prolonging the war for political gain, a comment widely interpreted as referring to his corruption trial.

Have other leading Israeli ministers faced similar charges?

Most Israeli prime ministers to have served from 1996 to the present have at some point faced a corruption investigation.

In May 2014, former prime minister Ehud Olmert was convicted of bribery and breach of trust in several corruption cases relating to his time in office and as Jerusalem mayor. He served 16 months in prison.

His successor and Benjamin Netanyahu’s immediate predecessor Ehud Barak, a longstanding ally of disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein, was also investigated over allegations of bribery and illegal campaign financing in 2014 but was never charged.

In the late 1990s, Ariel Sharon was investigated over alleged payments to his son in return for political favours in a case known as “the Greek Island Affair”, but prosecutors dropped the case for lack of evidence.

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In 2000, Ezer Weizman, who served as Israel’s president and previously as defence minister, was also investigated for corruption. While police said there was enough evidence to support a case of breach of trust and fraud, the statute of limitations had run out. Weizman resigned in July 2000.