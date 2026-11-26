The Mexican government is seeking talks with aviation authorities in the United States about falling rocket debris following SpaceX launches in Texas.

It is the latest sign of growing tensions between Mexico City and Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar company.

“What we are seeking, through the embassy, is a meeting between US and Mexican airspace authorities so that permission for the use of Mexican airspace can be established, how often it would be used, and, if necessary, the relocation of the launch site,” Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday at a news conference in the capital.

“And then there’s the ⁠⁠⁠⁠issue of the debris,” she added.

Earlier this month, Mexican authorities said they had to recover debris after a launch of a SpaceX Starship from its Starbase,Texas, facility near the Gulf of Mexico and nature reserves on both sides of the shared border.

Debris that officials said came from the launch washed ashore along Playa Bagdad in Matamoros in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, according to PROFEPA, Mexico’s Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.

It said it had collected material several days after part of the Starship was destroyed and fell into the sea. The debris was taken by the Mexican navy to be stored and PROFEPA said it would ask SpaceX to take possession of it.

SpaceX said it was working with Mexican authorities and disputed the claim that what was found was from its failed Starship launch.

“We continue to stay in contact with the Mexican government and are on standby to send support if authorities in Mexico tell us it is actually needed,” the company posted on X. “Partners on the ground relayed that they have found very little debris in their sweeps of the beach and the small amount they have found is not clearly from SpaceX operations.”

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Musk’s SpaceX is seeking permission from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to dramatically increase activity at the Starbase facility. Previously, the company was allowed 25 launches and 50 landings a year, but now it is seeking permission for 456 launches and 912 landings annually.

Earlier this week, the US Federal Communications Commission granted SpaceX permission to send up to one million satellites into space as part of Musk’s plans to develop data centres in orbit.