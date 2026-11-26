Kim warns attempts to deny North Korea’s nuclear status will be seen as “an open declaration of war”.

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged his country to focus on deploying tactical nuclear weapons “across multiple domains for different missions”.

Kim said North Korea’s nuclear material production capacity was being systematically expanded on Thursday, according to state media KCNA.

Maintaining North Korea’s status as a nuclear-weapons state was “absolutely inviolable”, Kim said during an inspection of nuclear material production and weapons research facilities. KCNA did not identify the facilities or their locations.

The country’s status would not change because of what he called “denuclearisation rhetoric from forces that ignore objective reality and failed to recognise the changed situation”.

“Our nuclear capability is now a reality,” he said, calling recent achievements in nuclear weapons production a major success in carrying ⁠⁠out the country’s nuclear policy.

Any attempt to deny North Korea’s nuclear status, which it enshrined in its constitution in 2023, would be regarded as “an open declaration of war”, he said.

Kim said diversified use of tactical nuclear weapons was an “important and urgent task raised from tactical nukes’ military value in modern warfare and from the inevitable reality facing the border with the most dangerous enemy state”.

DMZ tensions

Kim’s statements come during a growing border dispute with South Korea over a landmine explosion that injured three South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), a heavily fortified territory between the two countries, on September 21.

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Seoul demanded an apology from Pyongyang in October after a joint South Korea-United Nations investigation found that North Korea had planted the landmines more than a year ago.

Pyongyang sent a letter to the UN Security Council in response, accusing Seoul of fabricating the explosion, and fired about 10 short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast into the Sea of Japan less than a week later.

South Korea estimates that North Korea possesses between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads.