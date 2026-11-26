Kenya’s High Court orders a halt to ⁠further works at the quarantine facility until the government discloses details of agreement with the US.

A court in Kenya has ruled that the government breached ⁠the constitution in allowing the ⁠construction of a United States-backed Ebola quarantine facility at a military airbase in the country.

High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi said on Thursday that the government should have disclosed the details of the agreement with the US and sought public input before signing the deal on the facility near the town of Nanyuki in central Kenya.

The court ordered that any ⁠further works at the quarantine facility be stopped until the government meets these conditions.

“Put differently, the petitioners, the people of Kenya and more significantly, the residents of Laikipia County have been left with the position of persons standing outside the sealed wooden window, straining to discern what is ⁠taking place on the other side,” Nyaundi said in her ruling.

“They are aware ⁠that the decisions affecting their community are being made and implemented, yet they have been denied any meaningful opportunity to know, interrogate or participate in those decisions.”

The 50-bed ⁠facility, located inside Laikipia airbase near Nanyuki, was intended to quarantine people exposed to Ebola, including US citizens. Seven American aid workers who had been ‌in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to help tackle the Ebola outbreak quarantined at the facility in July.

Kenyans have staged angry protests against the facility, as residents accuse the US of offloading Ebola risks onto Kenyans. In June, at least one person was killed after Kenyan police opened fire at demonstrators protesting against the facility.

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The week before, hundreds took to the streets in Nanyuki amid growing frustration among residents as Kenyan and US authorities publicly reaffirmed their commitment to the plan despite court orders. At the time, the demonstration also turned violent, with at least two people killed and one wounded.

Kenya’s High Court had temporarily suspended the facility’s construction in late May, but it found ⁠that Health Minister Aden Duale failed to comply with the orders. Duale later told the court he had ordered an immediate halt to construction ⁠and related activity at the site.

Kenya reported its first imported case of the Bundibugyo Ebola ‌strain in early October in a traveller who had arrived from the DRC via Uganda. As of mid-November, Kenya had recorded two deaths and seven other cases, all of whom have recovered. No new cases ‌have been reported in Kenya since October 19.

There are no approved vaccines or treatments for the Bundibugyo strain responsible for the outbreak, which the World Health Organization declared an international public health emergency on May 17.

The government has not yet commented on Thursday’s court ruling.