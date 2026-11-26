After a Supreme Court ruling against it, the Trump administration had tried a narrower set of restrictions.

A United States federal judge has blocked an attempt by President Donald Trump’s administration to deny birthright citizenship to certain categories of US-born children whose parents it argued were not subject to US jurisdiction.

In a ruling issued on Wednesday, District Court Judge Christopher Cooper said those children were still under US jurisdiction and thus were guaranteed citizenship under the US Constitution.

“The president cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws,” Cooper said in the order.

Another court in Maryland had also blocked the same policy by the Trump administration in a September ruling, issuing a preliminary injunction at the time.

The new ruling is another blow to Trump’s campaign to end birthright citizenship for children whose parents were not American citizens or legal permanent residents at their birth.

The Trump administration has argued that the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment – which says all “persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States” – was not meant to apply to parents who were not permanently living in the country.

The latest lawsuit was brought by several rights groups on behalf of children who would be affected by Trump’s executive orders in August that targeted birthright citizenship.

US Supreme Court precedent

The case was heard after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s initial order on birthright citizenship in June, ruling that the lawmakers who drafted the 14th Amendment knew how broad its language was and did not limit it in the way the president was trying to.

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Trump, who had taken the rare step of personally attending arguments at the Supreme Court in that case, has said he is unhappy with the June ruling.

In it, the Supreme Court cited a previous case it had considered in 1898 brought by a US-born Chinese American who was being denied citizenship. Wong Kim Ark’s parents had left the US for their native China after he was born, and when Wong returned as an adult, he was denied entry with officials saying he was not considered a citizen.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s ruling, Trump tried to again restrict birthright citizenship with a new order taking aim at “birth tourism”, in which women travel ⁠to the US to give birth so their children can obtain automatic ⁠citizenship. The order also targeted children whose parents work for foreign governments or international organizations but lack diplomatic immunity and those who have a parent who is classified as an “alien enemy”.

The president “needs to accept that birthright citizenship is the law of the land”, said Cody Wofsy, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the groups representing plaintiffs in the latest case. “The Supreme Court has twice rejected efforts to gut birthright citizenship, in 1898 and again earlier this year. Third time is not the charm.”

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement that the court’s decision was “just another ruling from an activist judge” and Trump’s order had been “consistent with the holdings and analysis set forth by the Supreme Court”.

In a study last year, the Migration Policy Institute estimated that about 255,000 babies a year who were born to parents who were unauthorised immigrants or on temporary visas and thus subject to Trump’s initial executive order would be denied citizenship if the Supreme Court had upheld that policy.

Roots in the US Civil War era

The 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 after the US Civil War, automatically made those born to previously enslaved people citizens of the country. Its broad language, though, also extended to others born in the country, an interpretation US courts have said was in line with English traditions preceding the founding of the United States.

Indigenous people were seen as an exception to that provision because they enjoyed some legal autonomy, and it was not until 1924 that the US Congress passed a law granting them citizenship.

Since taking office, Trump has set out a broad agenda to restrict immigration, restricting visas and political asylum for much of the world and directing federal law enforcement agencies to institute a national crackdown on allegedly undocumented immigrants.

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Along with trying to restrict who is granted birthright citizenship, the Trump administration has also stepped up lawsuits to strip already naturalised people of their status if they committed major crimes and concealed that history from authorities.