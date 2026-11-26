House votes to refer draft amendments to the 2006 Anti-Terrorism Law to its Legal Committee for review.

Jordan’s Parliament is reviewing proposed amendments to its “antiterrorism” law that would double minimum prison sentences for “terrorism”-related offences after an attack at a church in Karak last month that killed nine people.

House of Representatives Speaker Ibrahim Tarawneh said the chamber had pledged to review legislation and consider amendments after the attack at the church in southern Jordan and the killing of a police officer in the capital, Amman.

The House voted to refer draft amendments to the 2006 Anti-Terrorism Law on Wednesday to its Legal Committee for review. The legislation will return to the chamber for debate and a vote before proceeding to the Senate and, if approved, royal ratification.

On October 23, gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud in a rare attack on Jordan’s Christian minority. Authorities said 34 people were wounded.

Last week, Jordan’s State Security Court sentenced three men to death for the attack.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced another man to death for killing the police officer in Amman. The officer was stabbed while on guard duty near the Sri Lankan embassy on November 5.

The government-backed amendments would raise minimum prison terms to 10 years and up to 15 years in certain cases while retaining the death penalty for the most serious offences, the state-run Jordan News Agency reported.

The proposed amendments drew criticism from First Deputy Speaker Ayatollah Freihat, who said legislation should not be based on knee-jerk reactions to events, FactJo, a Jordanian news agency, reported.

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He raised concerns that the amendments could also harm freedom of expression in Jordan.

Freihat called on the government to withdraw the draft amendments and form a committee of legal experts to review the state’s criminal policy, criticising the use of “vague” formulations in defining “terrorism”, including “disrupting public order” and “harming the public interest”.

Earlier, King Abdullah II had said the kingdom would not be shaken by the attack on the church. Opening the new session of parliament this month, Abdullah said “the treacherous hand of terrorism” had reached out “to test the resilience of our state and the resolve of our people”.