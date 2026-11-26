The recently bailed activist denies US accusations of supporting Hamas, claiming he is being targeted for supporting Palestine.

Share James ‘Fergie’ Chambers: US trying to cast ‘antiwar ideas as extremist’ on social media

Madrid, Spain – James “Fergie” Chambers, a pro-Palestine philanthropist who is the subject of an ongoing extradition request by the United States government, said he believed the US is targeting supporters of the people of Gaza worldwide.

The US government’s case centres on Chambers’s alleged laundering of $7.5m, which he is said to have wired several years ago from a US bank account to Tunisia, where he lived at the time, allegedly using the cash to support Hamas.

He is not charged with any “terrorism” offences and denies any wrongdoing.

Chambers, a self-proclaimed Marxist-Leninist and the heir to the Cox Enterprises media fortune, believes supporters of the Palestinian cause are being targeted around the globe.

“I think that when the neocolonial system starts to break apart economically, militarily, which I believe is happening, it becomes desperate. And when it becomes desperate, it becomes more violent and more violent,” he told Al Jazeera.

“And all these things sort of converge around the occupation of Palestine because we understand the occupation of Palestine as basically nothing more than an expression of US military and business interest. So that is the focal point of repression.”

He added: “In relation to the Palestinian cause and other causes, I think there is a kind of effort certainly in the US to designate [expressing] antiwar ideas as extremist and terrorist.”

‘They haven’t accused me of sending money to Hamas’

Chambers, who was released from prison in Madrid on bail last week after serving four months on remand, said he was being targeted by the US because of his support for the Palestinian cause.

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“I’m not even accused of sending money anywhere illegal. I’m accused of wanting to, which is sort of a crazy distinction to me. They haven’t accused me of sending money to Hamas, no. They’ve accused me of wanting to send money to Hamas,” he said.

A keen football fan, he said he transferred the money to Club Africain, a Tunisian football team, which he sponsors.

He said he had met someone from the Iranian embassy in Tunisia at an international book fair in 2023.

“[They] tied in a narrative which says that … I allegedly visited the Iranian diplomats, which is not true. I met someone from the Iranian embassy at an international book fair, who told me that US citizens are allowed to have tourist visas. I never met an official at the embassy. I never went into the offices at the embassy.”

The 41-year-old said a forensic accountant had presented Club Africain’s accounts to the Madrid court.

As part of a deal in which his family cut ties with him at the time, he sold stock back to his family worth about $250m in mid-2023.

“I’m assuming the implication is that I would have met with these people and then transferred money to Tunisia to a football club with the intention of then laundering it to Hamas.”

The US Department of Justice said it did not want to comment when contacted by Al Jazeera.

Chambers said he was “very publicly” affiliated with the club, which won the Tunisian championship this year, and he made a four-year sponsorship deal.

“They had millions of euros worth of debt, which is why they contacted me to get involved. And the money was used to pay off debts, to revamp the team facilities, training facilities, youth programmes, pay overdue salaries. And then in return I had some involvement in management,” he said.

Chambers also said Tunisia was a “closed economy”.

“When you move money into Tunisia, you’re not allowed to move it out,” he said, adding that one of his “most constant emotions in all of this is just downright confusion”.

Chambers, who has given financial aid to 100 projects in 20 countries, including some in Palestine, said he was always careful to obey the law.

“There is no smoking gun. There’s no unloaded gun. There’s nowhere that I said I wanted to support any illegal groups,” he said.

Chambers said he was a target for supporting the Palestinian cause.

“I think the combination of an overall effort by the US authorities to criminalise basically the Palestinian cause in any capacity … this is a part of that,” he said. “You know the fact that I happen to have a lot of resources. And I speak out unapologetically and freely about my positions on US imperialism. These things just combined to make me a target and an example.”

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Prison staff ‘saw me as being somebody who shouldn’t be there’

The father-of-four, who has been reunited with his family after being released on bail, is awaiting the court’s decision. His case has also drawn attention to concerns about the implications of the US extradition request.

During his time in jail, he said he received letters of support from many strangers as well as political parties from all sides.

“Even within the prison staff, there was a kind of consensus that people saw me as being somebody who shouldn’t be there,” he said.

However, he said he faces an uncertain future.

“I still don’t know … whether I am going to face decades of my life in a federal penitentiary in the US,” he said.

The High Court said it had decided to release Chambers after US authorities acknowledged what they described as substantial and unintentional errors in the Spanish translation of an FBI agent’s sworn statement, submitted in support of the extradition request. The proceedings have been the subject of further reporting on the extradition case in Spain.

Chambers was arrested on an Interpol Red Notice in Ibiza in July, but has since applied for asylum in Spain.

He cannot be extradited until the asylum claim is resolved, and if it is successful, he cannot be extradited from Spain to the US at all.