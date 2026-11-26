The Tubasi family was forced out months ago and has been denied a return by settlers despite an Israeli court order.

Israeli settlers have smashed the foundations of two homes belonging to a Palestinian family in the occupied West Bank after attacks stopped the family from returning.

Security cameras showed the settlers bringing a bulldozer to the two-storey houses in the village of Jaloud, near Nablus, at about 1am on Thursday (23:00 GMT on Wednesday), before starting to damage them, Reuters reported. It added that the concrete foundations of the homes had been partially broken.

“This latest escalation is a direct consequence of the lack of law enforcement and the sense of impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators,” said Ghiath Nasser, the owners’ lawyer.

The Israeli military said the attack was “a serious criminal act” and said it was investigating, despite settlers remaining in the vicinity throughout the day.

A family forced out

The Tubasi family now live in a small house in Jaloud with a direct view of the homes they fled. “They want to demolish the houses so that we cannot return to them,” Wael Tubasi, one of the owners, said.

He said the deadline for the military to remove the settlers had passed.

“Even though there is a court order, and the army is required to remove them from the area entirely, not just return us to our homes, it’s still not being implemented,” he said.

The family said settlers set up a tent near their homes in April and began attacking them. They said settlers set fire to the homes, cut their water and electricity and blocked the roads.

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After three months, settlers told the family they had an hour to leave or be killed “like the Dawabsheh family”, Wael’s mother, Aedah, said. In 2015, settlers set fire to the Dawabsheh family’s home in the village of Duma, killing an 18-month-old child and both his parents.

In September, soldiers escorted the family back to their homes under the court order. Ten minutes later, about 200 settlers attacked them, forcing the family and the soldiers to retreat, the family said. The settlers then burned the homes and broke much of the furniture.

“I’m forbidden from reaching my home, while the settlers have the right to remain inside. What rights are there?” Aedah said.

Surge in settler pogroms

The attack follows weeks of settler pogroms across the occupied West Bank. There have been an average of 53 settler attacks a week since the start of the year, according to the UN. The agency said on November 20 that more than 400 settler attacks causing casualties or damage had been recorded since September, more than in any previous season.

Over the weekend, settlers set fire to at least a dozen vehicles and several homes in five villages, and sprayed “Revenge” on walls. Last week, settlers killed an elderly Palestinian woman and wounded 10 other people in a pogrom near Jericho.

Very few cases lead to charges.

According to the Israeli rights group Yesh Din, 93.6 percent of investigations into settler pogroms are closed without indictments.