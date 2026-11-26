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Israeli attacks have killed at least eight Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, including a senior education official and his wife, according to health officials, as attacks continued despite the ceasefire in the enclave.

Khaled Abu Nada, undersecretary of Gaza’s Ministry of Education, and his wife were killed in an air strike in western Deir el-Balah, medics at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said on Thursday. Six other people were wounded, several of them critically.

“Without prior warning, Israeli Apache helicopters fired two missiles directly and in succession at this residential apartment,” Al Jazeera’s Ashraf Abu Amra said, reporting from Deir el-Balah. He said the area was crowded with hundreds of tents sheltering displaced families, and that the strike came during dawn prayers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the attack killed Abu Nada, whom they said was “a Hamas figure responsible for the group’s economy and education portfolios”.

In northern Gaza, a drone attack on a group of people in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp killed three people and wounded four, al-Shifa Hospital said, and a separate strike on the Tuffah neighbourhood killed three people. Another drone attack on the Nassr neighbourhood wounded several people.

The deaths follow a string of attacks on Gaza’s Hamas-run security services. Mohammed Abu al-Ouf, internal security chief for northern Gaza, was killed with his wife and two daughters early on Wednesday, a day after Naim Abu Nahl, Gaza’s internal security director, was killed, Al Jazeera’s Nour Khaled said, reporting from Gaza City.

“What stands out is the direct targeting by Israeli forces through the assassination of security and police commanders,” Abu Amra said. Gaza’s Ministry of Interior has accused Israel of trying to spread chaos in the territory.

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Near Israel’s so-called “Yellow Line” that marks areas under Israeli control, Israeli quadcopters drop bombs, and “some of them drop boxes loaded with explosives that blow the roofs off buildings,” Khaled said.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Zaher al-Wahidi told Al Jazeera that more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed, including 130 this month, in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect last October, with more than 6,000 wounded. “This is a systematic targeting of all the pillars of life in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 74,746 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023, in response to the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.