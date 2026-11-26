Government says there is ‘no truth’ to media reports that Iraqi army units were moving towards the Kurdistan region.

Iraq’s government has denied local media reports that army units were moving towards the Kurdistan region, as a top court backed Baghdad’s authority over the region’s border crossings and oil in a deepening dispute with Erbil.

Government spokesperson Haidar al-Aboudi told state broadcaster Al-Iraqiya on Wednesday that there was “no truth” to the media reports. He said oil smugglers were diverting “tens of billions” into “private pockets and accounts”, and that the salaries of Kurdistan’s public employees were not part of the dispute.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said “national sovereignty is indivisible” and that protecting Iraq’s wealth was “a battle for existence” in which the state would end all forms of smuggling.

Al-Zaidi has ordered the Border Ports Authority to take over all crossings in the Kurdistan region and to close unofficial crossings. He has also ordered federal authorities to take over oil fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Salahuddin and Diyala that are under Kurdish security control.

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court has issued an interpretive ruling affirming federal powers to secure international borders and deploy armed forces across all Iraqi territory. It also affirmed Baghdad’s right to oversee border crossings, including those in Kurdistan, the production and export of oil and gas, and both oil and non-oil revenues.

Border Forces Commander Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar al-Saidi told the state-run Iraqi News Agency on Thursday that the command had “begun implementing the directive of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to close all unofficial crossings” with neighbouring countries.

Advertisement

He did not say how many crossings would be affected.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s council of ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, said it rejected “any attempt to return Iraq to a centralised system”. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani rejected addressing the region in “military language”, saying this “does not solve any problem”.

Thousands of people gathered in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, on Thursday to protest against the government’s plan to take over border crossings and oil operations.

Reporting from Erbil, Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdel Wahed said the protesters claim the government’s plan “touches on their sovereignty and their territorial integrity, and that this undermines the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people”.

“The question now is whether or not the government of Baghdad will be able to solve this peacefully without triggering a new chapter of conflict, a new political and economic confrontation with the Kurdish region.”

Baghdad says some 200,000 to 230,000 barrels of oil a day are being smuggled, worth about $200m a month, Al Jazeera correspondent Suhaib al-Asa said.

Salim Zakhour, a researcher in constitutional law and political systems, told Al Jazeera that the ruling, issued within 24 hours at al-Zaidi’s request, gave Baghdad a legal basis to act. “The court’s decision is final and decisive,” he said. “But the issue is not only constitutional and legal. There is a political problem.”

The country’s four presidencies have agreed to hold a national dialogue on December 1 to resolve the crisis.

The orders followed an investigation into smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company, after which al-Zaidi dismissed eight officials, including Kirkuk’s police chief and operations commander.