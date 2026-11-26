Pakistan’s first astronaut recited Iqbal on board China’s space station, echoing two earlier encounters in orbit.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Floating inside China’s Tiangong space station on Wednesday, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali turned to a poet from home.

Wearing a blue flight suit bearing the green-and-white Pakistani flag and surrounded by five Chinese crewmates, Pakistan’s first astronaut recited a couplet by Muhammad Iqbal, the country’s national poet.

“Sitaron se aage jahan aur bhi hain / abhi ishq ke imtihan aur bhi hain,” Ali said.

He paused briefly between the two lines before repeating the opening phrase and completing the verse, trying to steady himself as he floated.

He then smoothly switched to Mandarin, translating the couplet’s meaning to his Chinese crewmates.

“Countless worlds lie beyond the stars, and countless trials are still ahead,” he said.

As he finished with a thank-you and a smile, the crew broke into applause and cheers before coming together for midair hugs and laughter.

But this was not the first time Iqbal’s poetry had travelled from Earth into orbit.

The first such exchange took place in 1984, when Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, invoked the poet’s words while responding to then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s question about how India looked from above.

In 1997, another Indian-born astronaut, Kalpana Chawla, heard Iqbal’s poetry quoted by then-Indian Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral during a conversation from orbit. Gujral recited the opening line of the same couplet Ali would read to his Chinese crewmates decades later.

Who was Iqbal?

Iqbal was a poet, philosopher and political thinker whose ideas helped shape Muslim politics in South Asia in the early 20th century.

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Born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot in what was then British India, he studied in Lahore, England, and Germany; qualified in law; and earned a doctorate in philosophy.

Across South Asia, he is still widely known as Allama, meaning the learned one.

He wrote primarily in Persian and Urdu. His Persian poetry earned him a lasting following in Iran, as well, where he is known as Iqbal-e-Lahori, or Iqbal of Lahore.

In 1930, while presiding over the annual session of the All-India Muslim League in Allahabad, he proposed that Punjab, the North-West Frontier Province, Sindh and Balochistan be brought together in a single self-governing state, within or outside the British Empire.

Although he did not use the word “Pakistan” in his address, his proposal came to be regarded as the intellectual idea that eventually led to the country’s creation. In Pakistan, he is often described as the man who dreamed of the country.

Iqbal died in Lahore on April 21, 1938, nine years before Partition led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

When did India’s first astronaut quote him?

Rakesh Sharma, a squadron leader in the Indian Air Force, flew on board the Soviet Soyuz T-11 mission on April 3, 1984. He spent nearly eight days on board the Salyut 7 space station.

That month, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi spoke to him during a televised conversation.

“Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko?” she asked. (How does India look to you from up there?)

“Ji, main baghair kisi jhijhak ke keh sakta hoon ke sare jahan se achha,” Sharma replied. (I can say without any hesitation, better than the whole world.)

His response referred to Iqbal’s famous poem, Tarana-e-Hindi, written in 1904, which includes the line “Sare jahan se achha, Hindustan hamara” (Better than the whole world, our India).

Later rendered as a song, Sare jahan se achcha was one of the anthems of India’s independence struggle. It remains one of India’s most popular patriotic songs, and the Indian Army band frequently performs it on major occasions.

When did India’s prime minister cite Iqbal during a space mission?

Chawla, born in the Indian state of Haryana, made her first spaceflight on board the US space shuttle Columbia, which launched on November 19, 1997.

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During her next space visit in 2003, she died along with her crewmates when the shuttle broke apart during its return to Earth.

Gujral, who was born in Jhelum, in what is now Pakistan, was fluent in Urdu and had a fondness for poetry. During a conversation with Chawla on board the 1997 shuttle journey, he turned to Iqbal.

“There is a saying by one of our poets who’s very well known in the subcontinent, Iqbal.”

He then recited the opening line of the same couplet that Ali would quote nearly three decades later.

“There are worlds beyond stars. And now you have seen them. How do you feel about them?” he asked.

“It’s a very special feeling … What you are saying does become very literal,” Chawla replied.

“It’s a dome of a dark sky and stars everywhere,” she said. “And it is very much like a storybook.”