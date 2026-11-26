Al Jazeera’s Antoine Allen reports on a group of people trying to build a tax-free nation.

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Liberland or Liber-dream: Inside the attempt to build a new country

“Police, there’s a police boat!” I say.

I had been followed by the police before but never imagined I would be tracked by a Croatian police boat along the European Union’s longest river, the Danube, on my way to a so-called crypto bro tax-free paradise.

They did not approach us. They did not shout. They used cameras to film us while we filmed them.

Croatia says it is protecting its border from people trying to claim this disputed territory as their own country: Liberland.

The boat chase was just one of many surprises my investigation into Liberland led me to.

I secured access to Vit Jedlicka, a Czech politician and YouTuber who says he spent years trying to change his own country. He decided it could not be done, so instead he searched for a country of his own. How?

“We were looking for no-man’s land and we just googled for it,” he told me.

He found a 7sq km (2.7sq mile) forested peninsula on the west bank of the Danube, left unsettled by a border dispute between Croatia and Serbia. In 2015 he declared it the Free Republic of Liberland. Its number one rule is no taxation.

Vit is not shy about his backers. “We have lots of billionaires that signed up for citizenship,” he said. The concept of Liberland has even had long-standing support from Javier Milei, now Argentina’s president.

But Vit has been chasing this dream since 2015. What made my experience different was the people I met at Liberpulco.

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Because entering Liberland risks arrest, its supporters gather at a festival up the river in Serbia. It merges the Liberland gathering with Anarchapulco, the anarcho-capitalist conference founded by Jeff Berwick.

The aspiring citizens know exactly how their views are seen from the outside. Jeff said what I was thinking.

“Most people haven’t heard about Liberland, but if they have heard of it, they usually think it’s crazy conspiracy theorists, crazy anarchists.”

He wasn’t apologising. “Anarchy is a Greek word, without rulers. We just believe that the best way for humans to coexist is without being slaves to a ruler.”

On taxes, Vit set the tone. “Taxes are just fines for being productive.”

On the state, he went further. “The state would put you in jail if you start a Ponzi scheme. But if they run a pension system, which is a Ponzi scheme, they don’t save any money.”

The conference had a series of speakers. One said: “I didn’t like the vaccines, I didn’t like the mandates. So I spoke out against that. I got into trouble.”

Another told the crowd we are living in a matrix. “Words are a spell,” he said. “That’s why we call it spelling.”

Each speaker offered advice on how to gain freedom. The fear of an overbearing government seemed to be the main thing uniting the attendees.

Vit and Jeff gave me free rein. Over the week I joined a meditation class and watched a knife defence class led by an instructor who taught himself from YouTube.

But the session on how to stop your government watching you was the one we were told not to film.

Headlines brand Liberland a playground for billionaires. So I went on a journey to track them down at the conference.

“Are you a billionaire?”

“Not yet.”

“No.”

“No, no. I have a small farm, I have a few horses.”

I found none.

But I discovered that the movement to set up free and self-governing communities is growing around the world. Liberland sits at one end of a spectrum that runs from homesteading to private cities such as Prospera in Honduras.

Tim Allen of the Free Cities Foundation was clear about Liberland’s biggest problem. “Your territory is only as good as you can defend it.”

Croatia rejects Liberland outright. In a statement to Al Jazeera, its Foreign Ministry called it a provocative action with no basis in law. In 2023, Croatian authorities demolished the settlement Liberlanders had built on the land.

On my last evening, I boarded Vit’s yacht in the middle of the Danube as he handed out medals and passports, with a Croatian police boat a few hundred metres away.

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Two thoughts kept running through my head. The first: Am I in a James Bond film?

The second: If I am, who is the villain?

Is Liberland a scam, selling passports for a country nobody can enter without fear of arrest? Or is it simply wealthy people trying to hold on to their money, without a care for how taxes often help those in need?

The banquet auction gave me part of an answer. It wasn’t exactly a billion-dollar bidding war.

Whether they had lots of money or lived off the land, they were united by one belief: They don’t like big government, or even mainstream media.

But I kept thinking about who Liberland would leave out. When I asked Vit who could become a citizen, he was direct. “We also don’t accept people that are insolvent.”

A country with limited government also has limited safety mechanisms for people of more modest means when they fall into trouble.

Vit hopes Liberland will become a state within 15 to 20 years. “We are not teenagers yet,” he told me.

The land is real. But Liberland is still a far-off dream, with a passport you can’t use.

So I’m left with one question: Does the world need another country, especially one with freedoms only for the rich?