Apps not working. Bank transfers not going through. And a court fighting for international law must skirt US firms.

Kimberly Prost was walking down a London street when she realised she needed help with directions. So, she did what millions of people around the world do and tried to open Google Maps on her phone.

But the app would not load. The map was unavailable.

Connectivity was not the problem. Prost was experiencing the effects of United States sanctions imposed on her and fellow judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In February 2025, soon after returning to power, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order authorising his administration to institute financial penalties, asset freezes and visa restrictions on those helping the ICC with its investigations.

Over the course of the rest of the year and through 2026, the Trump administration has issued sanctions aimed at ICC judges, including Prost, and individuals such as the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese. The sanctions also target the institution of the ICC.

The sanctions are widely seen as an attempt to weaken the ICC in response to the court’s attempts to hold US soldiers to account for alleged war crimes, and to seek the prosecution of the leaders of Israel – a close US ally – for crimes committed in Gaza during its genocidal war. Last week, Trump stepped up his campaign against the ICC, using an unprecedented trilateral meeting with the presidents of China and Russia to seek their collective clout in punishing the international court. He has described the ICC as a “rogue globalist organisation”.

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But the sanctions against the court and its judges are threatening the very functioning of the institution, directly impacting the lives of judges like Prost, as well as the ICC’s ability to serve as one of the UN’s pre-eminent judicial pillars of international law.

“There’s constant pressure on your daily life,” Prost said, in an interview with Al Jazeera.

From the Rome Statute to battling the US

Prost, a Canadian jurist, was in the room when the Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2002, was being drafted. She has since worked as one of the judges on the court that has tried dozens of individuals for war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity.

However, the ICC’s recent investigations into the US and Israel’s alleged war crimes have sparked accusations from those two countries that the court has breached its brief: Neither the US nor Israel is a signatory to the Rome Statute, and they argue that the court therefore has no jurisdiction over them.

“The ICC is politicised and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies. This dangerous assertion and abuse of power infringes upon the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies, including Israel,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement last year.

However, the US has been quiet about the fact that ICC investigations it has objected to pertain to alleged crimes committed in states that are party to the Rome Statute, including Palestine and Afghanistan.

Prost said that questions of jurisdiction were very much part of the negotiations that led to the framing of the Rome Statute. In all, 125 states are parties to the treaty, and so are expected to abide by the ICC’s rulings.

The statute, which set the rules on how the court functions, represents “the will of those who participated in negotiations” that led to the formation of the ICC, she added.

But while a majority of UN member states are parties to the Rome Statute, many of the world’s most powerful nations — including the US, China, Russia, India and Israel — are not.

Until recently, these countries would object to the ICC’s functioning, refuse to cooperate, reject its findings, and claim immunity from its actions.

However, in Trump’s second term, the US has publicly expanded its fight against the ICC. Washington is no longer ignoring or even just punishing the ICC.

In July, Rubio stated the Trump administration’s new goal: “We will dismantle the ICC—brick by brick, if necessary,” he said.

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Navigating life and courtrooms under sanctions

While US sanctions against the ICC and its judges have been widely criticised by many governments and human rights organisations, they have fundamentally changed the way the institution needs to function to stay afloat — and how its judges now must navigate everyday life.

“Every time I go to transfer some funds, I have to consider, will it work? Or how do I do it without a credit card?” Prost explained. In the UK, for instance, she has had funds frozen during transactions, in what she describes as over-compliance by Western companies and organisations.

“I tried to transfer money to a young couple as a wedding gift … Money sent from here in The Netherlands in euros to the United Kingdom in pounds had been blocked on the basis of the order of the President of the United States,” she said. “I have said this to the UK authorities: ‘I don’t understand. The sovereign state of the United Kingdom can do nothing about it?’”

Operating an international courtroom, while under sanctions, is a whole other challenge.

The US has allowed the court a six-month grace period before some sanctions are implemented, after which it faces the prospect of its assets being frozen, travel bans on its members, properties belonging to the ICC being blocked, and telecommunications and enterprise software suspended, among other issues. The court has already begun transitioning away from US-based banking and technology systems.

“But the problem is there are certain limitations,” Prost admitted, pointing to over-compliance by governments as well as private companies that do not wish to risk the ire of the US in its campaign against the ICC.

Governments that claim to support the ICC, she said, could activate their own sanctions-blocking mechanisms, in effect demanding that companies and institutions in their countries do not comply with the US measures.

“Because if you are implementing these sanctions when you are not obligated by law, you are complicit in threatening judges and the International Criminal Court,” Prost said.

Afghanistan war crimes trial

The specific sanctions against Prost came after her ruling to authorise the ICC’s investigation into US personnel in Afghanistan. In 2020, the court had initially authorised its prosecutor to start a probe into alleged crimes in Afghanistan, encompassing all armed conflict within the country.

After a brief pause, following a request from the previous Afghan government, the investigation was resumed in 2022, focusing on alleged crimes by the Taliban and the local branch of ISIL (ISIS), while allegations against the US military and Afghan soldiers were deprioritised. The investigations led to arrest warrants against four Taliban leaders. But little progress was made concerning the other allegations.

However, Prost, who was part of the 2020 decision to investigate the conduct of US military personnel in Afghanistan, was eventually sanctioned by the US State Department, in August 2025. Prost remains unapologetic. “I was sanctioned on the basis of my participation in an appeals chamber decision which I would make again today on the basis of the evidence,” she said.

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Earlier this month, in a blow to the Afghanistan investigation, an ICC bench issued a decision to halt investigations into war crimes allegations against the US military, citing a lack of confidence in the prosecution’s ability to pursue the case.

While the prosecutor’s office has appealed the decision, the move has raised concerns among human rights groups and Afghan survivors about whether the move was in response to political pressure on the ICC. Prost also has questions about the ruling. “I sit basically in the same shoes as everyone does,” she said, without elaborating.

‘The court must carry on’

The court, and its judges, are no strangers to threats, Prost said. But the rather unusual adversary in this case has prompted an equally unusual reaction.

“Sitting judges are speaking out,” she said. “We don’t normally do that. But this is such a blatant attack … that’s very apparent from the statements that have been made by the Secretary of State … they want to tear down the institution.”

“This is being done in order to try and get us not to do our jobs, not to issue decisions, or to do so in the way the United States administration would like.”

Despite the mounting pressures, Prost says the court remains steadfast in its commitment to the victims who have approached the ICC.

“The most important thing we can do right now in the face of these intimidation tactics, we must continue to do our work. We must continue to hear cases. The court must carry on,” she said. “It’s too important. The victims are too important.”