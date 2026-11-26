Prime Minister al-Zaidi’s move to take control of border crossings and oilfields has drawn a sharp response from Erbil.

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Iraq’s federal government and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region are locked in their sharpest confrontation in years over who controls the country’s oil, its border crossings and the revenues that flow from them.

The crisis escalated this week. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take over all border crossings in the northern Kurdish region, close unofficial crossings used for smuggling, and seize control of oilfields in disputed provinces held by Kurdish security forces. Within 24 hours, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court had issued a ruling backing Baghdad’s powers.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has called the measures a violation of the constitution and accused Baghdad of trying to return Iraq to centralisation. On Wednesday, as reports spread that army units were heading north, the government in Baghdad insisted it had no plans to send troops into the region.

Here is what we know about the dispute, and where it could be headed.

What are the tensions about?

On the surface, the dispute is about oil smuggling.

On Tuesday, al-Zaidi ordered the Border Ports Authority to take over all crossings into the Kurdish region and directed the closure of all unofficial crossings. He told the energy police to secure all oilfields. He also ordered the federal Oil Ministry to take over the management of fields in Kirkuk, Nineveh, Salahuddin and Diyala provinces.

Those provinces lie in a belt of territory that both Baghdad and Erbil claim. The 2005 constitution set out a process under Article 140 to settle their status, but it was never completed.

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Kirkuk, home to some of Iraq’s largest oilfields, has been the most bitterly contested. Kurdish forces took control of the city in 2014 after the Iraqi army withdrew from conflict with ISIL (ISIS). Federal forces retook it in October 2017, after the Kurdish region held an independence referendum which Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court later declared unconstitutional and void.

Al Jazeera correspondent Suhaib al-Asa has reported that the oil sites named in this week’s order are, in practice, outside the semi-autonomous Kurdish region but still under the control of its security forces.

The court ruling raised the stakes further. In an interpretive decision, the Federal Supreme Court affirmed the federal government’s authority to secure Iraq’s international borders and deploy the armed forces across all Iraqi territory. The court said federal authorities could supervise border crossings, including those in the Kurdish region. It also confirmed Baghdad’s power to oversee the production and export of oil and gas, as well as oil and non-oil revenues.

Both sides have framed the dispute as a constitutional battle, said Tallha Abdulrazaq, an independent international security and defence consultant based in the United Kingdom. Baghdad cites federal authority over national wealth and borders under Articles 110 and 112, while Erbil invokes shared customs administration and regional autonomy under Article 114.

“Paradoxically, both sides are right,” Abdulrazaq told Al Jazeera. “Since its adoption in 2005, Iraq’s constitution has contained contradictory and ambiguous provisions on oil and border management, making it a recurring recipe for political chaos.”

What has the Iraqi government said?

Baghdad presents its measures as a campaign against corruption and smuggling, not a move against the Kurds.

“National sovereignty is indivisible,” said al-Zaidi, who is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He described protecting Iraq’s wealth as “a battle for existence” in which the state would put an end to all forms of smuggling.

The orders follow an investigation into smuggling at the state-run North Oil Company. Al-Zaidi also dismissed eight security and administrative officials, including the head of the Border Ports Authority, Kirkuk’s operations commander and the province’s police chief.

Government spokesperson Haidar al-Aboudi told state broadcaster Al-Iraqiya on Wednesday that there was “no truth” to reports of troops moving towards the region. He said al-Zaidi was committed to “protecting the people of the region, not threatening them”. He added that the salaries of the Kurdish region’s public employees would be secured in the 2027 budget.

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Baghdad is framing the measures as part of a wider drive to secure state security. Earlier this month, Iraqi forces entered Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, a longtime stronghold of the Iran-aligned armed group Kataib Hezbollah. According to Reuters, the group allowed the forces in under a settlement brokered by politicians.

Abdulrazaq said al-Zaidi was justified “on the narrow facts”. “Oil smuggling across unofficial crossings is real and well-documented. However, smuggling is the pretext,” he said.

The security and defence consultant described the escalation as “largely a calculated domestic manoeuvre”. In Jurf al-Sakhar, al-Zaidi faces steep hurdles, he said. Rebuilding the town, returning Sunni Arab residents displaced for 12 years and fully expelling Kataib Hezbollah all risk triggering an intra-Shia clash.

“A controlled dispute with the Kurdistan Regional Government carries far lower political costs for Baghdad than an armed confrontation among Shia factions,” he said.

Al-Zaidi also needs to show his Shia coalition partners and armed factions that “he is decisive with everyone, not just selectively targeting some Shia militias”, Abdulrazaq added. He suggested a hard line towards the Kurds “may even have been an explicit demand from those factions” at the height of the Jurf al-Sakhar standoff.

Why are oil revenues so important?

Oil is the backbone of Iraq’s economy. It accounts for the overwhelming majority of state revenue and pays the salaries of millions of public employees, including those in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Baghdad claims smuggling is draining that wealth on a large scale. Al-Aboudi said tens of billions had gone into “private pockets and accounts” without benefiting the region’s residents. According to Al Jazeera’s al-Asa, the government estimates that 200,000 to 230,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) are smuggled, worth about $200m a month.

Al-Asa has reported that oil is moved from the disputed provinces to other parts of Iraq and then abroad, or sent directly from Sulaimaniyah, Kirkuk and Erbil towards Iran. Most of the region’s unofficial crossings are on the Iranian border, he said.

The Iraqi News Agency has published excerpts from a government intelligence report which traces smuggling routes from Kirkuk and Sulaimaniyah to Iran and on to Afghanistan. The report also describes operations to disguise Iranian oil products so they can be passed off as Iraqi.

For Erbil, control of oil has been central to its autonomous status. In February 2022, the Federal Supreme Court ruled the region’s oil and gas law unconstitutional. The Kurdish region, which has enjoyed broad autonomy from Baghdad since the 1990s, has in the past ignored rulings by the federal court, and did so with that one.

The region’s independent exports suffered a major blow in March 2023 when the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline was halted after the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris ordered Turkiye to pay Iraq $1.5bn in damages over unauthorised crude oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdish region transported without Baghdad’s approval. Exports resumed in September 2025 under an interim deal between Iraq’s federal government, the KRG and foreign oil producers.

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Revenue from border crossings matters, too. Salim Zakhour, a researcher in constitutional law and political systems who is based in Qatar, told Al Jazeera: “One of the key points of debate in the court’s decision is that it gave federal authorities oversight of revenues from non-oil fees and taxes, and I think this is one of the issues that could be contested in the court’s rulings.”

What has the Kurdistan Regional Government said?

The KRG has rejected Baghdad’s measures, calling them “a violation of the constitution and an infringement on the region’s rights”, and said it rejected “the language of threats” and a military approach to the dispute.

After a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG’s Council of Ministers said it rejected “any attempt to return Iraq to a centralised system”. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said addressing the region in “military language” did “not solve any problem”.

Erbil has said it supports efforts to fight corruption and smuggling. It has called for the dispute to be settled through dialogue and full implementation of the constitution.

Opposition to Baghdad’s measures has spilled onto the streets. On Thursday, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, protesting against the federal government’s move to take control of oil operations and border crossings previously run by Kurdish authorities. Erbil-based broadcaster Kurdistan24 reported that tens of thousands of people joined and that protesters were calling for Kurdish political unity.

The Kurdish news agency Rudaw reported that the region’s two main political parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), issued a joint statement that Baghdad’s decisions were “unexpected and deeply surprising”, warning that undermining the power of the Kurdish political entity is a “red line”.

But Abdulrazaq called the show of solidarity “a defensive reflex” driven by each party’s interests. A threat from Baghdad to one party is a threat to both, he said, and both risk losing the lucrative positions and budgets they have gained since the 2003 US-led invasion.

“It is therefore a pragmatic unity that will rapidly dissolve once the immediate threat recedes,” he said.

Where is this dispute headed?

For now, Baghdad appears eager to avoid any sort of military showdown. Abdulrazaq noted that the government has denied deploying troops to the region. It has also sent Popular Mobilisation Forces chief Faleh al-Fayyad to press Kurdish authorities for cooperation.

The legal ground has shifted in Baghdad’s favour. “The court’s decision is final and decisive,” the legal researcher Zakhour said. “But the issue is not only constitutional and legal. There is a political problem.” He said Erbil had been counting on challenging the measures in court, but al-Zaidi had “pre-empted this step”.

Outside support for Erbil also looks thin. Abdulrazaq said Washington is “heavily focused on supporting Zaidi”, particularly his agenda to consolidate state authority and rein in Iran-backed Shia armed groups.

“The Kurds should not expect American backing in this dispute; if anything, Erbil is more likely to face quiet US pressure to accommodate Baghdad’s demands,” he said.

Tehran, he said, is also clearly satisfied with the pressure on Erbil. Iran is angered by the presence of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the region and has carried out drone strikes on their camps. Abdulrazaq stressed, however, that there is “no hard evidence” that Baghdad’s timing is part of a direct quid-pro-quo with Iran over Jurf al-Sakhar.

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Ankara’s calculus is more pragmatic, he said, anchored in trade, energy and border security. Turkiye has little interest in an armed crisis on its southern border that could send more refugees across, and is likely to avoid overt intervention, he said. Instead, it will quietly favour an arrangement that keeps commerce stable and curbs smuggling.

What happens next?

In an effort to defuse the crisis, Iraq’s four presidencies have agreed to a proposal by Supreme Judicial Council head Faiq Zaidan to hold a national dialogue on December 1. The four presidencies are those of the republic, the government, parliament and the judiciary.

Abdulrazaq said the dialogue offered “a face-saving opportunity rather than a permanent fix”. He said it could lead to a temporary compromise, such as a joint oversight mechanism that polices official crossings while closing down unofficial ones.

“Long-term, however, the underlying tensions will remain in play,” he said. “The constitution is contradictory and Iraq doesn’t have a federal law that clearly delineates who is responsible for what in the oil and gas sector. These issues will simply resurface at a later date, even if both parties want to kick the can down the road.”