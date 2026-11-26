Egypt has suffered another tragedy as a deadly road explosion kills 31 and injures dozens.

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An explosion rocked a highway in Cairo when a fuel truck overturned and caught fire, killing at least 31 people on Wednesday.

Egypt’s public prosecutor has announced an investigation into the crash, and the Ministry of Health said it will continue to monitor the situation.

But Egypt is no stranger to deadly accidents on its roads, despite spending billions of dollars on its transportation systems.

So what exactly caused the explosion and how unsafe are Egypt’s roads?

Here is what we know.

What happened?

On Wednesday evening, a fuel tanker travelling on a busy ring road in Giza’s Imbabah district, a highly populated, working-class part of the Greater Cairo area, crashed and exploded, causing a fire that killed at least 31 people and injured 21 others.

Local media have reported that the explosion happened after the truck driver swerved to avoid a high-voltage cable which fell in front of the vehicle.

Twenty-seven vehicles were caught up and burned in the accident, according to Egypt’s judicial office.

Thirty-nine ambulances were dispatched to the scene, taking the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment, the Health Ministry said.

Egypt’s public prosecutor announced that there will be an investigation into the crash and ordered DNA samples from victims.

How unsafe are Egypt’s roads?

Egypt, which has a population of around 120m, is known for its dangerous roads. It clocked up a total of 44,940 road deaths and 476,126 injuries between 2019 and 2025, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

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Last year, more than 5,800 road deaths and 84,000 road injuries were recorded by the agency, with pedestrians making up more than one-third of those killed.

Children under the age of 15 made up 1,580 of the deaths and 29,101 of the injured.

A World Bank report in 2020 found that the incidents occur because 97 percent of Cairo’s streets lack traffic lights and 78 percent of them have no clear pedestrian footpaths.

What is Egypt’s train system like?

In 2025, there were 170 train incidents recorded, resulting in the deaths of 44 people and injuries to 215.

Earlier this month, at least seven people were killed and more than 125 others injured when a train backed into another, also in Giza, triggering calls for political accountability.

Egypt’s Ministry of Transport said that approximately $37bn was spent on transport investment between 2014 and 2024, but recurring incidents have raised questions about the effectiveness of this project.

The leader of the centrist Reform and Development Party’s parliamentary bloc, Irene Saeed, called for full financial transparency on how the Ministry of Transport spent its funding and loans in 2016.

A member of the Egyptian Parliament and leader of the Justice Party, Abdel Moneim Imam, told Al Jazeera earlier this month that the continued “turning of a blind eye to the shortcomings and the recurrence of accidents without genuine accountability leads to the continuation of the crisis”.