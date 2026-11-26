Military leaders say presidential and legislative poll scheduled for December 6 will now take place in November 2028.

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Guinea-Bissau’s military leaders have delayed next month’s presidential and legislative election by two years, pushing back a vote that was meant to return the country to civilian rule.

A decree issued ⁠⁠on Thursday by the transitional president, Major-General Horta Inta-a, said the elections initially scheduled for December 6 would instead take place in November 2028.

The decree said there was “an insufficiency of the technical, material and financial conditions” necessary to hold the vote.

The army seized power in the West African country last November, disrupting a presidential vote and overthrowing the incumbent, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was seeking a new ⁠⁠term.

The coup inaugurated former army chief of staff Inta-a as head of the military government, tasked with overseeing a one-year transition period.

The transitional charter published in early December barred Inta-a from running for election.

In August, voters approved a constitutional change ⁠⁠that gives the president more powers.

Last month, Prime Minister Ilidio ⁠⁠Vieira Te said the necessary conditions ⁠⁠were not in place for elections in December, though he did not provide a new timeline.

The regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), ⁠⁠had called for a short, structured and transparent transition back to civilian rule.

Guinea-Bissau, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been dogged by coups and attempted coups since its independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago.

The country of 2.2 million people is known as a hub for drug trafficking between Latin America and Europe – a trend that experts say has fuelled its political crises.

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West Africa has seen a wave of coups since 2020.