An explosion has occurred at an oil facility in Bangkok, authorities said, as residents in the surrounding area were urged to evacuate their homes.

Thailand’s Bangchak Corp said on Thursday it has shut down all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery following a fire.

Videos posted on social media showed flames rising high above the site in eastern Bangkok, and thick black smoke sweeping across the Thai capital’s skyline.

There were no immediate reports of casualties after the blast, and the Bang Na district office did not give a cause of the explosion.

“An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately,” the Bangna District Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The sprawling site in eastern Bangkok is run by Thai energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng, reporting from Chiang Mai, said the explosion was heard at about 3pm local time (08:00 GMT). The oil facility is “fairly close to the city centre, but still in a remote area that has a lot of industrial offices, warehouses, and near to Bangkok’s main port”, he said.

“The authorities say the fire was brought under control,” Cheng said, adding that “the highway and most of the major traffic routes in that area are still operational.”

Cheng said the large plume of black smoke would have pushed the authorities to share the evacuation warning. “We have seen industrial accidents in that area in the past couple of years,” he added.

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“It serves not just Bangkok, but a large part of central Thailand. Most of the oil imports coming into this part of Thailand go here,” he added. “We don’t know at this stage the full extent of the damage, but one would imagine that it is quite considerable.”