Prosecutors order drug tests for the 21-year-old suspect, who says he was overtaking when the crash happened.

Prosecutors in Egypt have ordered the detention of a 21-year-old driver suspected of causing a collision on Wednesday that overturned a fuel tanker on Cairo’s ring road, starting a fire that killed 31 people.

The Public Prosecution announced on Thursday that it had ordered the man to be held pending an investigation, and sent him to the Forensic Medicine Authority for tests to determine whether he had taken drugs.

The tanker burst into flames at about 6:30pm (16:30 GMT) on Wednesday, at the height of the evening rush hour, on an elevated stretch of the ring road in al-Waraq, a densely populated district of Giza on the western edge of the capital. The fire spread to passing traffic and destroyed 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles.

In an earlier statement, prosecutors said the driver told investigators he had been travelling from al-Marg towards al-Haram at 110km/h (68mph), with his father in the car, and was switching lanes to overtake other vehicles when the front left of his car struck the rear right of the tanker.

The man told prosecutors he then lost control and his car veered to the far right of the road. One of the tanker’s tyres burst, the statement said, before the vehicle hit a concrete barrier and overturned. Petrol leaking from the truck caught fire.

Identifying remains

Prosecutors said they identified the driver after inspecting the scene and interviewing witnesses, and had since spoken to all the injured whose condition allowed them to be questioned. Forensic teams are taking DNA samples from victims’ relatives to identify some of the bodies. Relatives posted appeals on Facebook for men who had been on the road and had not been heard from since, the Reuters news agency reported.

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The investigation will determine whether the driver bears criminal responsibility.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday put the final toll at 31 dead and 26 injured, up from the 21 injured it had reported on Wednesday. Five of the injured have left hospital. The other 21 are still being treated, including eight transferred to other hospitals for further care. The bodies of the dead are in the custody of prosecutors, the ministry said.

By Thursday morning, traffic was moving again after crews cleared most of the burned wreckage. Salah Ahmed, a microbus driver, told the AP news agency that he had been on the ring road when the tanker caught fire but was held back by traffic, which saved his life.

“It was God’s hellfire on the ring road,” he said. “Why is a truck like this on the ring road at a rush hour? Who gets penalised for this happening?”

A 2018 cabinet decision barred trucks carrying more than four tonnes from the ring road between 6am and midnight, the AFP news agency reported. Prosecutors have not said why the tanker was on the road at the time.

“The tanks were exploding, the tyres were exploding, and there was fire,” Zaghlol al-Me, a local resident who reached the scene shortly after the crash, told Reuters. “We just didn’t know what to do or how to save anyone.”

Government pledges support for victims

The Public Prosecution’s statements are the first official account of how the crash happened. Early reports in local media suggested that a high-voltage cable had fallen in front of the tanker. On Wednesday night, the Ministry of Transport denied issuing any statement to that effect and said the cause was a matter for prosecutors.

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy said the overhead lines were taut when the fire began and that two circuits tripped only after it started. The ministry’s spokesman, Mansour Abdel Ghani, told the Egyptian Youm7 daily newspaper that the lines had no connection to the crash and melted in the heat. A high-voltage line lay twisted on the ground on Thursday, AP reported.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered full medical care for the injured and support for the families of those killed. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the injured on Thursday with Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy. Madbouly said the government, civil society and businesspeople would provide bank investment certificates to give bereaved families a stable income, and replacement vehicles for people whose cars burned.

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“We realise that no compensation or money can make up for those we have lost,” Madbouly said.

Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity said on Thursday that people could donate through the InstaPay app to help the injured and the families of those killed. It also opened an account at Nasser Social Bank for donations from businesses and civil society groups. The cabinet said the ministry had received 24 million Egyptian pounds (about $445,000) from seven charities.

Calls for accountability

The crash has renewed questions about road safety in Egypt. The Ministry of Transport says it spent about $37bn on transport between 2014 and 2024, yet 5,829 people were killed on the country’s roads in 2025, up 10.8 percent from the year before, and about 84,000 were injured, according to the state statistics agency, CAPMAS.

Egyptian legislators demanded accountability on Thursday. Mahmoud Samy, an MP, said the government needed to move from “building roads and expanding them to managing their safety professionally”. Abdel Moneim Imam, a politician who chairs the liberal Justice Party, said the cabinet bore full responsibility and should resign.

Amr Moussa, Egypt’s former foreign minister and former secretary-general of the Arab League, also criticised what he described as a deterioration in government oversight.

“Trading accusations and evading responsibility leads to the next disaster,” Moussa said, according to Reuters.

Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir was appointed in 2019 after a train crash at Cairo’s Ramses station triggered a fire that killed 25 people, according to Reuters. He has rejected calls to resign since then, including after a lorry crash in the Nile Delta that killed 19 people, almost all of them young women, last year. The ministry declined to comment further when contacted by Reuters.

Earlier this month, a train crash, also in Giza, killed at least seven people and injured more than 125, prompting calls from legislators for accountability over recurring transport accidents.