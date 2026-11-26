Authorities struggle to contain country’s worst Ebola outbreak, as fighting in east displaces health workers, civilians.

The number of confirmed ‌Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has surpassed 12,000, government data shows, as escalating fighting in the east disrupts efforts to contain the country’s deadliest outbreak on record.

Ebola response workers have been forced to leave affected areas amid worsening violence in the eastern DRC, health officials and humanitarian workers said on Wednesday.

Clashes in Ituri province have intensified in recent days between the Congolese army and fighters from the Convention for the ⁠Popular Revolution (CRP), displacing civilians, the United Nations mission said in a statement.

Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization’s Ebola incident manager, said about a dozen people, including two WHO personnel and Congolese health officials, were evacuated to Bunia after three days trapped in a hospital in Akwe, northeast of the provincial capital, amid intense crossfire.

“They were caught really in the crossfire, very intense fighting, and we managed to evacuate them,” Smallwood said.

The CRP is led by Thomas Lubanga, who was convicted by the International Criminal Court in 2012 ⁠of conscripting child soldiers. The group declared a unilateral ceasefire in May, but fighting has continued.

It is one of more than 100 armed groups in the eastern DRC, where conflict has disrupted efforts to contain the country’s worst Ebola outbreak on record.

At least 12,021 infections have been confirmed, including 5,904 deaths, government data showed on Thursday.

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The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, was declared in mid-May in Ituri province in the northeastern DRC. There are no approved treatments or vaccines for this species.

Delayed detection, conflict, and strained health services have accelerated the spread of infections, with cases reported in eight of the DRC’s 26 provinces.

Sandrine Buju, a humanitarian worker involved in the Ebola response, said her team came under gunfire on Monday while returning to Bunia after training community volunteers.

“We were surprised by gunfire about 15 metres (50ft) from where we were,” she told The Associated Press news agency. “I was very frightened.”

The driver immediately turned around, and the team sought protection at a UN peacekeeping base, Buju said. Peacekeepers later escorted them through two areas of fighting towards Bunia.