A Congress budget bill could serve as a pressure tactic on Trump to end the war but could also cause a government shutdown.

As US Democrats prepare to assume control of both houses of Congress in January following victory in the midterm elections, the issue of ending the war on Iran is back in sharp focus.

Until now, efforts by the Democrats to end the nine-month war that has led to soaring food and fuel prices have failed. Now, they fear that as Iran and the US remain deadlocked in the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump could opt to restart strikes on Iran, triggering likely retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

A new budget bill is in the works and could serve as a pressure tactic on Trump if it limits funding for the war. So what are Trump’s options now?

Here’s what we know:

Can Democrats use the funding bill to end the war on Iran?

With federal funding set to expire on December 11 , Republican and Democratic legislators are negotiating to reach a bipartisan agreement for the next round of funding. This must be agreed to avoid a government shutdown and ensure federal agencies, services and military operations during the Iran war can continue.

Last week, Congress representatives Yassamin Ansari and Ro Khanna called on Democratic colleagues to use the deadline to pressure the White House to end the war.

“Ahead of the December 11 government funding deadline, Congress faces the task of approving a funding package to maintain government operations,” their statement read.

“Congress must use its constitutional power of the purse to ensure that not another cent of taxpayer money goes towards prolonging this war. We will oppose any funding package that does not explicitly prohibit funds from being used for offensive operations in Iran. Passing such a measure would defy the demands of Americans who want this war to end – now.”

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According to the most recent polling from Reuters/Ipsos, 71 percent of Americans say they want the new Congress to end the Iran war.

Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King’s College London, said the bill is “potentially the first serious institutional constraint on Trump’s freedom to wage war against Iran”.

“Until now, Washington’s military strategy has been largely insulated from congressional opposition. The Democrats are trying to change that by making continued offensive operations conditional on congressional authorisation,” Krieg told Al Jazeera.

What is the main obstacle?

Politicians are divided about whether bringing an end to the war now is worth the risk of a government shutdown. Last year, the US government shut down for 43 days from 1 October to 12 November, because Congress failed to pass funding for 2026.

“The American people don’t need another government shutdown,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters this week. “I think that would be a colossal mistake and a real disservice to the people of this country.”

Senator Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, told Reuters that the “big obstacle is that we don’t want to fund the war, we don’t want to shut down, how do you solve that?”

A new bipartisan funding package would require 60 votes in the 100-seat Senate, which until January has 53 Republicans and 45 Democrats. When the new class of senators is sworn in during January, this will flip to 44 Republicans and 54 Democrats.

Another issue is that it may not be that easy to end the war, regardless of the funding issue.

Krieg said: “Restricting offensive spending does not end the war. The American blockade remains in place, Iran continues challenging maritime navigation, and neither side has resolved the fundamental disputes over nuclear inspections, sanctions and Hormuz. The legislation is still a proposal, and its effectiveness will depend on the final wording and whether Trump signs it,” he added.

Could Trump veto a bill that cuts all military spending?

Yes.

While the Democrats won big in the midterms, Trump still retains executive authority enshrined in the Constitution, which states that the president can reject legislation passed by Congress.

A presidential veto can only be overturned by a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress, something the Democrats do not have the numbers to muster without significant Republican support.

Trump’s presidential veto could be a double-edged sword when it comes to military funding. If he uses it to block a bill denying him funding for the war, paycheques for military personnel would also be blocked as a result of a government shutdown.

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Another scenario is that the military retains funding for defensive purposes, which could ultimately continue the war and the ongoing naval blockade of Iran’s ports.

What happens if a Democrat bill isn’t vetoed? Would that end the war?

According to Krieg, even if a new finance bill were to block more funding for the Iran war, Trump could continue military operations with existing resources for “some time”.

“The Pentagon has considerable operational capacity in theatre and the absence of additional funding does not immediately prevent the president from ordering another round of strikes.”

He explained that there is, however, an important difference between having the military capability to escalate a conflict and “having the financial resources to sustain another prolonged campaign”.

“American expenditure is already approaching $50bn, while shortages of precision munitions and air-defence interceptors are becoming an increasingly serious concern. The decisive question is whether Congress simply refuses additional funding or explicitly prohibits offensive operations using money already appropriated,” he said.

Is there a precedent for Congress using funding to end wars?

Yes.

During the Vietnam War, Congress passed a resolution in 1964 that granted then-President Lyndon B Johnson the authority to send troops to Southeast Asia without declaring war. However, as the war dragged on and troop morale tanked, the war grew increasingly unpopular.

In 1973, Congress repealed the resolution and ordered forces to withdraw.

Less successfully, in 2007, the Democrats tried repeatedly to end the Iraq War and linked a troop withdrawal timetable to a funding bill.

However, then-President George Bush vetoed the bill, which led to Democrats and Republicans going back and forth over it.

Eventually, the Democrats backed down and withdrew the troop withdrawal condition from the bill.

According to Krieg, the strongest tool the Democrats have in ending the Iran war now is their ability to withhold funding.

“The 11 December funding deadline gives Democrats leverage to negotiate restrictions before they assume control of Congress in January. The emerging discussion about replenishing US munitions stockpiles in exchange for restrictions on offensive operations is particularly important,” he said.

“However, Trump retains his veto, so Democratic majorities alone cannot guarantee that new restrictions become law. Ultimately, I think the greatest consequence of congressional intervention could be to accelerate the search for a negotiated settlement.”