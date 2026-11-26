President Lula’s office says Brazil will not yield to threats and aims for a negotiated resolution.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has voiced outrage over new tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration on Brazilian aircraft and sugar.

Brazil was not ruling out “reciprocal measures”, Lula’s office said in a statement on Wednesday after the US proposed a 10 percent tariff on finished aircraft made by Brazilian planemaker Embraer.

“The unilateral decision by the USTR [Office of the United States Trade Representative] is an unacceptable action within the ongoing bilateral negotiation process. Brazil will not yield to this type of threat,” the statement continued.

Washington also plans to raise duties on imports of Brazilian sugar that exceed quotas to rectify what it calls “unreasonable” trade practices.

The new tariff rate would ensure that sugar from Brazil could not be shipped through third countries into the United States, the USTR’s office said.

The move is part of a broader wave of proposed tariffs targeting 14 major trading partners, including China and the European Union.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said his office was proposing changes to tariffs imposed in July after Brazil made “no meaningful progress” on the issues.

Greer said Washington remains open to talks.

Brasilia said it had been negotiating “in good faith” with Washington for more than a year and that the two sides had agreed to establish a working group on trade issues in August.

The president’s office said Brazil would continue to seek “a negotiated solution” without indicating whether the country would exercise its right to challenge the proposed tariffs before the World Trade Organization.

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The tariffs, which could take effect as early as January, could raise the price US carriers pay for Embraer jets at a time when they are already grappling with a surge in jet fuel prices due to the US war on Iran.