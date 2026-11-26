Persistent failures in psychiatric care have been exposed, including staff shortages, inadequate training and weak oversight.

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Thousands gathered in Zagreb’s Ban Josip Jelacic Square on Saturday, carrying white pillows marked with bloody handprints.

The symbolic protest was held in memory of 32-year-old Kristian Josip Peris, who died at the Sveti Ivan Psychiatric Clinic in the Croatian capital after medical staff allegedly tried to restrain him by placing a pillow over his face, according to publicly released security camera footage.

Several days later, footage from the psychiatric ward of a public hospital in the city of Zenica, in neighbouring Bosnia and Herzegovina, sparked public outrage. The video showed medical staff physically assaulting a patient.

The two cases in neighbouring countries led to the arrest of at least 13 healthcare workers, the resignations of the heads of the psychiatric institutions involved, and a wave of public anger.

But they also raised a broader question: What happens behind the closed doors of institutions meant to protect some of society’s most vulnerable people?

These are not the first cases to have shocked the region.

Bosnia and Herzegovina still remembers the Pazaric institutional abuse scandal, involving a small settlement located about 30km (18.6 miles) from the capital, Sarajevo, where residents of a state institution for children and young people with additional needs were tied to radiators and subjected to physical abuse.

Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, once part of the same country, Yugoslavia, have spent the past three decades trying to bring their healthcare systems and societies closer to European standards.

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Croatia joined the European Union in 2013, while Bosnia and Herzegovina is forging its own path towards membership.

Unlike in some Western countries, where private healthcare providers play a significant role in mental health services, psychiatric inpatient care in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia is predominantly provided through public healthcare institutions.

Although private providers also operate in the region, public institutions remain central to the provision of specialised psychiatric hospital care.

This makes the role of public authorities particularly important, not only in ensuring access to treatment but also in supervising institutions, maintaining adequate staffing levels and protecting patients’ rights.

‘Problem lies in consistently following those protocols’

Edin Bjelosevic, a neuropsychiatrist and university professor from Zenica, said the legal frameworks in countries that emerged from the breakup of Yugoslavia largely reflect contemporary standards for treating people with mental health conditions.

“The problem lies in consistently following those protocols, rather than in access to modern treatments and procedures,” Bjelosevic told Al Jazeera.

According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, about 96,000 psychiatrists were working across 25 member countries in 2024. Germany had the highest number relative to its population, with 29 psychiatrists per 100,000 people. Croatia recorded 19.1, above the European average, while Serbia had 12.4 psychiatrists per 100,000 people.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data from 2020, had just 9.48 psychiatrists per 100,000 people. More recent comparable figures for the country are not available.

Differences are also evident in the number of psychiatric hospital beds. Croatia had 93 beds per 100,000 people, compared with the European average of 71. Serbia recorded 82, while Bosnia and Herzegovina, with 40 beds per 100,000 people, was significantly below the average.

Eurostat and WHO figures may differ from data published by national statistical agencies.

However, the number of psychiatrists and hospital beds alone does not provide a complete picture of the quality of care, patient safety or the working conditions of healthcare professionals.

Staff shortages increase risks

In its 2024-2025 report, Croatia’s Ombudswoman called on the Ministry of Health to improve the functioning of psychiatric institutions. Among the recommendations was better training for medical staff in the use of coercive measures involving people with mental health conditions.

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Coercive measures are used in psychiatric institutions around the world. They involve temporarily restricting a patient’s freedom of movement to prevent an immediate risk of harm to themselves or others. However, they are not intended as a routine means of controlling patients, but as a last resort when other approaches have failed.

Following Peris’s death, Croatia’s Ministry of Health identified shortcomings at the clinic, ordering five corrective measures.

The inspection found faults in staff training and staffing levels, alongside problems with the supervision of patients subjected to coercive measures, medical record-keeping and reporting procedures following the patient’s death.

Staffing levels did not meet the required standards, with a shortage of one physiotherapist and one nursing assistant. The ministry also found faults in the scope and quality of staff training on managing patients in crisis situations.

Health Minister Irena Hrstic said four of the five corrective measures were to take effect immediately, while the clinic was given 60 days to bring its staffing levels into line with the required standards.

The findings highlighted concerns that go beyond the conduct of individual healthcare workers, raising questions about staffing, training and institutional oversight in psychiatric care.

Abdulah Kucukalic, a neuropsychiatrist from Sarajevo, said psychiatric institutions across the region share a common problem: a shortage of non-medical personnel specifically trained to deal safely with patients experiencing acute psychiatric crises.

“I think the legislation is in line with, or very close to, international standards. Our doctors are also frequently cited in international professional circles. But our psychiatric institutions lack non-medical staff trained to manage patients safely,” Kucukalic told Al Jazeera.

He warned that situations are particularly risky when patients in severe acute conditions arrive at hospitals in the late afternoon or at night, when staffing levels are significantly lower.

“My experience is that patients in acute conditions arrive in the afternoon or at night, in extremely serious states. At that point, you may have just one doctor and two healthcare workers in the hospital. They are not in a position to manage such a patient safely,” Kucukalic said.

The cases in Zagreb and Zenica illustrate how thin the line can be between providing care and putting at risk the very people who need protection most.