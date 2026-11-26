The attack killed a Nepali national, injured several people and sparked a fire, Saudi Energy Ministry says.

An aerial projectile has hit an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s city of Jazan, killing one worker and injuring several other people, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy.

Thursday’s attack on the facility on the kingdom’s Red Sea coast caused a fire and temporarily halted some operations, the ministry said.

The statement did not identify who carried out the strike, but earlier the Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said that the Iranian-backed group had ⁠⁠attacked the refinery. It came after Saudi Arabia’s civil defence agency had issued an alert about potential danger in Jazan province.

The strike was the Houthis‘ latest blow against key Saudi facilities, a day after the group claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom’s largest refinery and a major crude export hub, and the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan, amid escalating hostilities between the two sides.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy said the worker who died was Nepali, while the injured were of various nationalities.

The injured received medical care, while emergency personnel and specialised technical teams arrived at the site to assess the damage and verify the safety of the facilities following the attack, the ministry added.

The refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, near the Yemeni border, is designed to process up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The Saudi-led coalition, which is backing Yemen’s internationally recognised government in its fight with the Houthis, condemned the strike and threatened a counterattack.

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“Targeting civilians and ⁠⁠civilian infrastructure would ⁠⁠be ⁠⁠met with a firm military ‌‌response,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki posted on X.

Later on Thursday, the coalition claimed its forces had destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile launch platform in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate used by the armed group to stage the attack on the Jazan refinery, according to al-Maliki. There was no immediate statement from the Houthis regarding the strike.

Fighting in Yemen

On the ground in Yemen, meanwhile, Saudi-backed government forces claimed they had carried out 767 strikes on Houthi positions on Thursday.

In a post on X, the forces’ spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said the strikes had “neutralised” 117 Houthi fighters and destroyed 87 vehicles and combat assets.

Al-Nuzaili added that government forces continued to confront Houthi formations on the front lines in northern and western Marib governorate, as well as in the governorates of al-Jawf, Taiz, Lahj, Shabwah and Hajjah.

Earlier on Thursday, a series of air strikes targeted Yemen’s Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, according to media affiliated with the armed group, which is also known as Ansar Allah – Arabic for Supporters of God.

Elsewhere, Houthi forces targeted Habib al-Sarm and al-Hujalla, as well as al-Aqroud in al-Masrakh district.

The Houthis, who control the most populous areas of Yemen, have launched missiles and drones at Saudi airports, oil facilities and office buildings since the country’s civil war reignited in July, in a spillover from the US-Iran war.

The attacks have previously temporarily disrupted some of Aramco’s operations and caused the cancellation of most international flights to Riyadh. They also forced Saudi Arabia to postpone or cancel major international events, including football’s AFC Asian Cup and the flagship FII investment conference.

The fighting has also exacerbated dire humanitarian conditions for Yemeni civilians.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that as of Monday, 2,361 people had been killed and 10,982 injured since fighting in Yemen escalated in August. More than 360,000 people have also been forced to flee their homes in Yemen since the start of August, according to the UN.