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At least 13 workers have died and 13 others remain missing after flooding hit an unauthorised gold mine in Indonesia’s West Java province.

Local search and rescue chief Desiana Kartika Bahari confirmed the death toll in a statement on Thursday, as rescuers battled high water, darkness and slippery, narrow terrain in search of the missing workers.

Police first received reports of trapped miners on Tuesday, about 16 hours after the flooding occurred, police said, while nearby state-owned mining company PT Antam forwarded a formal report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency shortly after midnight on Wednesday, triggering a full-scale rescue operation.

Authorities said they were not immediately notified because the miners were operating illegally, and local miners and residents initially tried to pump water from the site themselves before the situation became unmanageable.

The 325 rescue personnel have been facing challenging conditions, with narrow excavation pits about 100 metres (330 feet) deep, minimal lighting and slippery terrain conditions, Desiana said.

“The depth of the shaft, narrow ⁠access and limited lighting are key considerations in determining the search strategy so that personnel can operate safely,” Desiana explained. “All efforts are made by taking into account field conditions and prioritising the safety of personnel involved in SAR (search and rescue) operations,” she added.

Eleven miners were able to leave safely before water flooded the shafts on Monday, West Java police spokesperson Hendra Rochmawan said.

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The mine is located in the Pongkor area of Bogor, a mountainous area 60km south of the capital, Jakarta, where state miner ⁠Antam runs gold-mining operations.

Small-scale and unauthorised mining often leads to accidents in resource-rich Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.