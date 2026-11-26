New policy threatens further tariff hikes on China, India, Vietnam if trade negotiations fall through.

United States President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed a new slate of trade tariffs against 14 of the US’s key trading partners, including China, India and the European Union.

The tariffs, which would go into effect next year, will hit China the hardest, potentially subjecting its products to a 40 percent import tax.

Washington says the tariffs, announced by the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday, are a response to unfair trading practices which harm US manufacturing, including “excess industrial capacity” – subsidies and policies that enable manufacturers to overproduce and undercut the US.

But Trump has long used tariffs as leverage in trade negotiations.

So, is the latest tariff announcement an effort to win concessions in upcoming trade deals? Here’s what we know:

Which economies do the tariffs target, and when would they start?

The tariffs would be imposed on products from China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the EU, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, according to the USTR. The maximum rates facing each country range from 20 percent to 40 percent.

It is unclear when exactly the tariffs would take effect, but a senior US official told the AFP news agency they would likely start in January at the earliest.

Why is the US imposing trade tariffs?

Trump has launched several rounds of trade tariffs against other countries and economies during his second term in office, with his administration citing various laws and justifications for the policies each time.

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In April 2025, Trump imposed a sweeping raft of import taxes against almost all US trade partners, known as the “Liberation Day” tariffs. He said the measures were retaliation for unfair trade practices, including high tariffs, against the US that hurt local manufacturing. Trump imposed those tariffs under an emergency powers law, but the Supreme Court struck them down in February this year.

Then, in July, Washington cited a different law – section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 – to impose more tariffs on more than 80 countries. This time, Trump’s administration claimed the targeted countries had failed to adequately restrict imported goods made with forced labour.

The latest tariff announcement also cites section 301 of the same trade act, which allows Washington to penalise countries it determines are treating US businesses unfairly. It follows an eight-month investigation into what Washington calls “structural excess capacity”, by which governments give their industries unfair advantages with subsidies, suppressed wages and other policies.

Jamieson Greer, the US trade representative, told CNBC that many US trading partners were using “market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favour while eroding America’s manufacturing base”.

Inga Fechner, a senior economist at ING THINK, wrote that “while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, US protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind.”

Is this really about clinching better trade deals for the US?

For several targeted countries, that appears to be a big factor.

The tariff announcement comes as the US negotiates trade agreements with several of the targeted countries, including China, India, Vietnam and Singapore, with some of the proposed tariff rates explicitly linked to the outcome of those talks.

China’s tariffs are due to rise by 20 percent, respecting a cap under a current US-China trade truce. But if talks to secure a new trade deal fail by January 10, when that truce is due to expire, the rate could double to up to 40 percent, according to USTR.

Vietnam would also be subject to a capped tariff rate of 20 percent if it makes a trade deal with Washington, which it is actively negotiating. But if those negotiations fall through, its rate would jump to 35 percent.

India would face a 17 percent tariff rate if a trade agreement is reached with Washington, but a 25 percent rate if not.

Singapore faces a 10 percent tariff if it reaches a trade deal with the US, but a 20 percent rate if not.

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Madeline Chalecki, assistant director at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, said the US is also exercising leverage over Mexico, which Trump recently said the US is close to concluding a trade deal with. Mexico was among the countries included in the USTR’s excess capacity investigation, but has not yet been hit with new tariffs.

“The threat of additional tariffs may be a better negotiating chip than the duties themselves,” the Atlantic Council quoted Chalecki as saying.

Mona Paulsen, an assistant professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science Law School, told Al Jazeera that beyond tariffs, the bigger worry regarding US trade negotiations is whether they are “from the beginning, an asymmetrical exercise more calibrated to US economic growth, and less one about two (or more) partners cooperating”.

How have targeted countries responded?

Some of the targeted countries or blocs have criticised the US’s new tariffs, while others have pledged to step up efforts to pursue trade deals with the US.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun accused the US of engaging in “political manipulation”, saying the “so-called ‘overcapacity’ is a false issue”. Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong called on the US to “correct its erroneous practices” and said Beijing reserves the right to “take necessary measures” in response.

Singapore also called on the US to reevaluate ⁠the policy, which it expressed disappointment over.

India said any trade concerns between it and the US should be resolved in ongoing trade negotiations.

Vietnam said it was working to conclude a trade pact with the US and promised to address the “overcapacity” issue and to improve forced labour regulations.

The EU’s trade commissioner, ⁠Maros Sefcovic, ⁠said he strongly opposed the US tariff move, adding that Washington must abide by the 15 percent tariff limit it has already agreed for goods imported from the bloc.

Why else might Trump be imposing new tariffs now?

Several analysts say Trump is trying to set up a long-term tariff infrastructure, despite the Supreme Court striking down his “Liberation Day” tariffs earlier this year.

Josh Lipsky, vice president and chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council, said the Trump administration’s latest announcement appears to be an attempt to set up a “tariff web – one meant to stick past this administration”.

Gregory Shaffer, professor of international law at the Georgetown University Law Center, told Al Jazeera that Trump is trying to “set tariffs globally” without having to deal with Congress.

US Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat who is expected to chair the Senate Finance Committee in next year’s Congress, called the tariff move “a blatant attempt by Donald Trump to reconstruct his illegal global tariffs”.

“Global overcapacity is a serious problem, but Trump’s unilateral price-hiking tariffs are not the solution,” said Wyden.