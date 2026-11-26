Share Andalusia offers a glimpse of Spain’s future as the far right gains ground on social media

Andalusia, Spain – Surrounded by shelves heaving with canned goods and cured meats, the owners of a family-run grocery store are locked in a debate about Spain’s upcoming elections.

All politicians are “liars”, proclaims 32-year-old Antonio Cerezo, announcing he will cast a blank ballot. His cousin, Patricia Nicolas Cerezo, 43, is less certain, riddled with doubt about who to support.

As for her 18-year-old son, first-time voter Alfonso Duque, the only choice is the far-right Vox party: “It can’t get worse than this”.

The one thing that the family in the small village of Rioja seems to agree on is that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s socialists must go.

A former socialist bastion, the southern region’s political landscape has changed. Since May’s regional election, it has been governed by a coalition of the conservative People’s Party (PP) and Vox, once a fringe party that has drawn support by championing migrant deportations and tapping into a wider wave of far-right, anti-establishment support across Europe.

Ahead of Sunday’s snap vote, observers say Andalusia’s political dynamics could offer a glimpse of what might come next nationally.

That arrangement could soon be tested at the national level.

Opinion polls put the PP first, followed by Sanchez’s Socialists (PSOE), with Vox third.

The PP is projected to fall short of an outright majority, but together the two right-wing parties are expected to have enough seats to govern.

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo has indicated that he would prefer to lead a minority government with Vox’s backing in parliament, while leaving open the possibility of a coalition like the one in Andalusia.

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Tucked away between rows of greenhouses and arid mountains in the southern region of Andalusia, Rioja is home to about 1,600 people.

Overlooking the plains framing the quaint village is a giant silhouette of a bull. For much of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, this area remained poor and largely agricultural.

As machines took over more of the work in the fields, many Andalusians left for jobs in industrial centres such as Barcelona and Madrid. In the mid-seventies, the Socialists found fertile ground in a society that had long felt marginalised and neglected.

In 1982, the PSOE won an absolute majority in Andalusia’s first regional election, beginning a stretch in power that lasted more than three decades.

‘The PP opened the door to the far-right’

But by 2018, the Socialists’ hold on the southern region was starting to crack.

A series of corruption scandals tarnished the party’s image, benefitting the PP. The PSOE still came first in that year’s regional election, but the conservatives took power with the backing of the liberal Ciudadanos and Vox.

It was a turning point.

“For the first time, the PP opened the door to the far-right to be able to govern – that created a precedent for everything that happens today nationwide,” said Bosco Govantes, political science associate professor at Sevilla’s Universidad Pablo de Olavide. “Before, there was a red line, a stigma, over collaborating with the far right. But that move in Andalusia kicked off the normalisation of Vox’s narrative.”

The party was founded in 2013 when a group of ultraconservatives, led by Santiago Abascal, broke up with the conservatives they accused of being too indulgent towards Catalan separatists.

Vox at first struggled to get into the political mainstream, but entered Andalusia’s regional parliament in 2018.

Once the Catalan issue faded from the national debate, the party shifted its focus to migration.

Abascal accuses Sanchez of enabling what he calls “a migrant invasion” to “replace the Spanish people” as the Socialist government adopted an open-door policy and legalised undocumented migrants who had worked in Spain for years.

Since the start of Sanchez’s rule to last year, the number of foreign-born residents in Spain rose from 6.3 million to 10.4 million, official figures show. He takes pride in the policy, as Spain’s GDP grew under his tenure.

Vox, the likely kingmaker that is expected to increase its vote share more than any other party compared with the 2023 elections, wants to reverse those policies.

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Some observers say the conservative party has had to harden its discourse, such as calling for stricter measures against migrants, to stop haemorrhaging voters to its right.

Polling by Ipsos suggested up to 20 percent of Spaniards who voted for the PP in the 2023 elections intended to vote for Vox on Sunday.

Sanchez has pitched the election as a battle between progress and regression, warning that PP and Vox “only agree when it comes to cutting back rights”.

But that argument falls flat in parts of Andalusia, where some do not fear a Vox-PP deal.

“I don’t mind if Vox is in government,” said Rosaria, a 69-year-old retired housewife, while adjusting her white scarf with a red floral pattern. “The PP will keep them in check. It’s a party with vision and structure”.

Sanchez warns that Vox wants to roll back women’s rights.

The issue of gender violence divides the two parties.

Last year, the PP backed the renewal of Spain’s cross-party pact on gender-based violence.

Vox wants to repeal the 2004 gender-based violence law, which protects women from abuse by current or former partners. The party argues that the law discriminates against men and wants to replace it with legislation covering domestic violence regardless of the victim’s sex.

At an event against gender-based violence, Rioja’s PP mayor Olga Maria Gonzalez Jurado was asked how the two parties were getting on in government in Andalusia.

“I think it’s going well,” she said, but she deflected questions on whether the PP had hardened its stance on immigration to keep up with Vox.

In Andalusia, the two parties have been pushing for stricter housing rules for non-Spanish applicants.

Councils can already give people who live or work locally priority for subsidised housing, regardless of nationality. Last month, the two parties backed a non-binding motion urging Madrid to give Spanish citizens priority for subsidised housing and housing aid. Their regional coalition deal also pledges to give people with longstanding ties to Andalusia or Spain priority for public benefits and social housing.

In other regions, the two parties’ cooperation has reached classrooms and places of worship. Aragon dropped a school programme teaching Arabic and Moroccan culture this year and Andalusia is due to follow in 2027.

In the Murcia town of Jumilla, Muslims held Eid al-Fitr prayers in a car park after PP and Vox backed restrictions on the use of municipal sports facilities. The restrictions have drawn criticism over their impact on Muslim religious gatherings.

In Valencia, the parties backed a rule requiring meat served in school canteens to come from animals stunned before slaughter, which still allows halal meals that meet the requirement. In the Balearic Islands, they voted to send Spain’s Congress a bill to ban the burqa [full-face veils sometimes worn by Muslim women that hide the entire face, including eyes] and niqab [similar, but the eyes are visible] in public spaces.

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Vox has called for the deportation of foreigners it says, among other grounds, also live on public benefits. This measure – to remove someone with a valid right to stay – has no equivalent in Europe.

The party’s policies have left migrants on edge.

Yudy Ramirez is from Colombia and entered Spain four years ago. For years, took care of her child while juggling two jobs as an in-house caregiver and fruit picker at a greenhouse in Almeria for five euros per hour.

In June, the 49-year-old finally received legal papers.

“Many of us are scared, because returning is not in the plans at the moment,” she said.

Still, not all migrants are targeted in the same way.

Vox’s rhetoric has an ethno-racial undertone which looks at Spanish-speaking foreigners coming from Latin America in more favourable terms as they belong to an Iberosphere which connects far-right movements in the Latin world whose centre is occupied by Vox.

Andalusia heavily relies on foreign workers for its greenhouses.

According to Govantes, the issue is not with migrants working in Spain but with them being recognised for their rights. The PSOE’s regularisation, he said, forced owners to make legal contracts, pay social security and provide benefits.

“Migrants’ work has always been tolerated as long as it was invisible and illegal. As they became visible and legal, they were accused of robbing Spanish people of jobs,” he said.