Experts tell Al Jazeera they are sceptical that Trump would back Medicare for All, a proposal for national healthcare.

Share A meeting with Democrats over healthcare? Trump says he’s open to it on social media

Just weeks after attacking Abdul El-Sayed on the campaign trail, United States President Donald Trump says he will meet with the incoming Democratic senator to discuss Medicare for All, a proposal to establish a national healthcare programme.

Trump confirmed his willingness to sit down with El-Sayed in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, calling the Democrat a “smart guy”.

“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” Trump said. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

A former public health official in Detroit, El-Sayed catapulted to national prominence in the 2026 midterm elections, when he won a hotly contested Senate seat in Michigan. A central part of his platform has been expanding access to healthcare.

In an interview with Zeteo this month, El-Sayed even floated renaming Medicare for All after Trump.

“If he wants to pass Trumpcare for All, I’m OK with it,” El-Sayed told host Mehdi Hasan. “He seems to like to put his name on things.”

Days later, he posted on social media a mockup of a gold-colored insurance card, bearing Trump’s signature and the name “Trumpcare”.

In an accompanying caption, El-Sayed asked the president to “guarantee health care for every American, from cradle to grave”.

The White House initially dismissed the proposal. Then, on Saturday, Trump shared El-Sayed’s image of the card on Truth Social. In his interview with the New York Post, Trump also called the “Trumpcare” branding “very smart”.

El-Sayed is pitching a government-run health insurance programme, which would cover “all necessary healthcare” and still allow private insurance.

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Trump has not endorsed the proposal, and there is no set date for the meeting.

But with Democrats set to take control of the US Congress in January, healthcare advocates and political experts are closely watching what will come out of any potential meeting between the two politicians.

It remains unclear what Trump’s support could mean for the effort to get guaranteed healthcare for every American.

A long road for US healthcare

For more than a century, the US has weighed the possibility of offering universal healthcare access. But such proposals in recent decades have faced stiff opposition from the private sector.

During the Great Depression in the 1930s, for instance, President Franklin D Roosevelt appointed a Committee on Economic Security whose mission was to address the need for “all forms of social insurance”, including healthcare.

While a national health bill did not pass during Roosevelt’s administration, his successor, Harry Truman, became the first US president to propose a comprehensive national health insurance system in 1945. It failed amid fierce opposition from the American Medical Association, which called it “socialized medicine”.

Twenty years later, President Lyndon B Johnson signed two government insurance programmes, Medicare and Medicaid, into law. But their scope was limited to providing coverage for older Americans and some people in low-income brackets or with special needs.

Since then, a number of Democratic leaders have tried different paths to expand coverage.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton’s plan proposed giving everyone healthcare through private insurance, with employers required to help pay for it. Insurers ran advertisements warning the plan would limit people’s medical choices, and the plan died without a vote amid divisions in the US Congress.

The next Democratic president, Barack Obama, took up the fight to expand healthcare access again in the new millennium.

His name became associated with a sweeping overhaul of the US healthcare system — the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as “Obamacare” — that passed in 2010.

The Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid, helped people pay for private insurance and made it illegal for insurers to turn people away because of pre-existing conditions. But a proposal to let people buy a government-run plan alongside private options failed in the US Senate.

During the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, made Medicare for All a centrepiece of his platform, proposing a federal plan to replace most private insurance, including the coverage people get through work.

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While the idea was embraced by progressives, Democrats as a whole were divided over whether to replace private coverage and who would bear the cost.

Sanders and his allies introduced another bill in 2025, but it has yet to pass through the US Congress.

Eagan Kemp, a healthcare policy expert at the consumer advocacy nonprofit Public Citizen, believes such proposals have struggled because of the economic heft the healthcare industry wields.

“I think the big reason is profit,” said Eagan Kemp. He described the country’s medical system as the “Wild West”.

In the 1980s, US healthcare costs were similar to those in other countries, according to Kemp.

But the American system became more corporatised and driven by profit, he explained, and it lacked the regulation many countries introduced as they moved towards universal healthcare.

Kemp argued that programmes like Medicare for All would rein in what companies can charge, how much care they can cut and how much profit they can take out of the system.

It would also cut out the insurance middlemen that drive up costs and make it harder for people to get the care they need, he said.

Sceptical but hopeful

Experts note that Trump’s flirtation with El-Sayed’s Medicare for All proposal isn’t drawing the amount of opposition that would be expected for what has historically been a very partisan issue.

Republican strategist Ashley Davis, who worked in President George W Bush’s administration, told Al Jazeera she was bullish that Trump could pick up some bipartisan support on healthcare, an area she says he’s been “focused on”.

“I’m actually happy they’re meeting because, maybe for once, Republicans and Democrats can get along and something productive will come out of this,” Davis told Al Jazeera.

However, she expressed doubt that a bill resembling Medicare for All will materialise from any meeting with El-Sayed, saying agreements to lower drug prices, provide more funds for rural healthcare or expand Medicare for children are much more likely.

In order to pass something like Medicare for All, Davis explained that “you would have to bring on some of the new [Democratic] senators in really red states”.

“It sounds great from a talking point perspective, but how it actually gets accomplished is a whole other thing,” she added.

Kemp was also sceptical that a policy like Medicare for All could cruise through the US Congress to Trump’s desk, citing the high number of political donations that lawmakers receive from healthcare and insurance providers.

“How much they’d be willing to do, or how quickly they’d be willing to move, is yet to be determined,” he said of the country’s Congress members. “I’m sceptical that there would be votes there.”

But Kemp noted that Trump has a tendency to break from Republican orthodoxy. The fact that he is not competing on the ballot in 2028 could also help pave the way for healthcare discussions with Democrats.

It may also be the last chance for Trump, who has described himself as a world-class dealmaker, to get a major piece of legislation passed during his final two years in the White House, according to Kemp.

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“If it was any other Republican president in my lifetime, I wouldn’t hold much hope,” he said. “But I think this one will be interesting to see play out.”