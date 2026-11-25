About 200,000 tents need replacing, Gaza’s municipalities say, as the European Union urges Israel to reopen all crossings into the territory to aid.

Gaza’s municipalities have warned that winter rains could flood about 1,000 camps and other sites hosting displaced Palestinians in the war-torn enclave, adding that damage to drains and sewers, and a shortage of pumps, have left their crews with little means to clear the water.

After a meeting in Gaza City on Wednesday, the Union of Gaza Strip Municipalities singled out al-Mughraqa and al-Zahra in central Gaza, where water levels in Wadi Gaza could rise suddenly. Across the territory, about 200,000 tents need replacing, and more than 2,000 damaged buildings are at risk of collapse, the union said. Gaza’s Government Media Office had warned on Tuesday that it expected another storm within days.

This is Gaza’s fourth winter since Israel launched its war in October 2023. The union said storms in early November flooded about 70,000 tents and affected more than 350,000 displaced people. During a winter storm this November, families piled sand at tent entrances to keep out the rain. Others carried their children out and salvaged what belongings they could.

One displaced mother said she had cut up the burial shroud she had bought for her son and used it to patch her tent. She wanted to keep the family’s bedding and clothes dry. “I couldn’t get a tarpaulin,” she said.

When the first rains hit, Gaza’s civil defence crews reached only a minority of those who called for help. Most of the other callers received advice by phone, Al Jazeera reported.

Tents waiting at the border

In Brussels on Wednesday, the European Commission called on Israel to reopen all Gaza crossings to humanitarian aid. Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova said tents were waiting on trucks outside Gaza because Israel had not allowed them or the equipment needed to put them up to enter.

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The UN said earlier this month that more than 150,000 tents were awaiting entry into Gaza.

Al Jazeera’s open-source unit (Ar.) measured a queue of trucks stretching about 1.1km (0.7 miles) along the Egyptian road to the Rafah crossing in a November 17 satellite image, up from about 460 metres (1,510 feet) on October 6. The images do not establish what the trucks carried. Freight from Egypt is routed through the Karem Abu Salem crossing, known as Kerem Shalom in Israel, for inspection rather than entering Gaza through Rafah.

COGAT, the Israeli military body that coordinates aid, said that nearly 100,000 tents had entered Gaza since the start of a winter aid programme. It said Israel would allow reconstruction equipment into Gaza only after Hamas had fully disarmed.

Inside Gaza, aid workers have cleared drains, installed flood barriers and reinforced shelters. The UN’s humanitarian affairs office reported on November 20 that teams had recorded such work at 162 of the 356 flood-prone locations they had identified. Gaza’s municipalities are asking for pumps, backup generators and fuel before the next storm, as well as 10,000 tonnes of cement for emergency repairs and mobile homes that can withstand wind and rain.