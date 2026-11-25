Chen is the fourth high-ranking Politburo member to be pushed out in two years.

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The Chinese Communist Party has launched investigations into the party’s Shanghai secretary Chen Jining for alleged “serious violations of discipline and law” – usually code for corruption.

The anticorruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, announced the probe in a brief statement on Tuesday, according to Xinhua News Agency, but did not give more details.

It comes amid widespread purges in the Political Bureau, one of the top bodies of the CCP, as the party prepares for its next congress in the second half of 2027, where President Xi Jinping is expected to clinch his fourth five-year term.

Xi, who has pushed greater party discipline and anticorruption, has for years pursued a long, intense purge on a scale not seen since the rule of Mao Zedong, experts say.

Chen is the fourth high-ranking Politburo member to be pushed out in two years.

The Shanghai Communist Party’s leaders have backed the move, with its standing committee stating it firmly supported the decision to investigate Chen and that it showed Beijing’s determination to continue its anticorruption campaign.

“The takedown again shows that Xi Jinping’s anticorruption campaign has no limits,” Mingda Qiu, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group, told The Associated Press news agency. “The pattern is unprecedented.” Here’s what we know:

Who is Chen Jining?

Chen, 62, joined the CCP as a 20-year-old environmental engineering student at the highly-rated Tsinghua University. After spending a decade researching in the United Kingdom, the scientist and academic returned to Tsinghua, where he was eventually appointed one of its youngest presidents in 2012.

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He went on to serve as the Minister of Environmental Protection from 2015 to 2017, and led efforts to cut pollution in Beijing. He was later appointed Mayor of Beijing in 2018.

In 2022, he was appointed party secretary of Shanghai, the country’s financial hub, amid Xi’s push to install people with strong scientific backgrounds in key roles.

Chen was widely seen as Xi’s protege. His post is usually seen as a stepping stone to party leadership; President Xi previously held the position of Shanghai Party Secretary in 2007.

Chen hosted some of China’s most prominent diplomatic visitors, including former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He led the opening ceremony of the World AI Conference held earlier this year in Shanghai.

Who else has been targeted?

Other senior party officials have been purged in recent months, especially in the military.

General Zhang Youxia , the senior vice chair of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), was investigated for the same “serious violations of discipline and law”, China’s Defence Ministry said in January. The commission is the top military body and is chaired by Xi, making Zhang the military’s number two. He was part of the informal “Shaanxi clique”, a network of political leaders who share ancestral ties to Shaanxi Province with Xi.

, the senior vice chair of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), was investigated for the same “serious violations of discipline and law”, China’s Defence Ministry said in January. The commission is the top military body and is chaired by Xi, making Zhang the military’s number two. He was part of the informal “Shaanxi clique”, a network of political leaders who share ancestral ties to Shaanxi Province with Xi. Liu Zhenli, another CMC member who served as the chief of staff of its Joint Staff Department, was being investigated by the CCP, the Defence Ministry also said in January.

another CMC member who served as the chief of staff of its Joint Staff Department, was being investigated by the CCP, the Defence Ministry also said in January. He Weidong, the other vice chair of the military commission, was expelled last October on allegations of “serious misconduct” and violations involving “exceptionally large amounts of money”. Eight other senior military members were also dismissed. He was part of the “Fujian clique”, a tight circle of officials who have long been allied with President Xi since his time as Fujian governor from 1999.

the other vice chair of the military commission, was expelled last October on allegations of “serious misconduct” and violations involving “exceptionally large amounts of money”. Eight other senior military members were also dismissed. He was part of the “Fujian clique”, a tight circle of officials who have long been allied with President Xi since his time as Fujian governor from 1999. Miao Hua, former head of the political work department in the military commission and another member of the Fujian clique, was removed in June 2025.

former head of the political work department in the military commission and another member of the Fujian clique, was removed in June 2025. Ma Xingrui, former party secretary of Xinjiang, was charged with accepting “exceptionally large” bribes in November. Ma’s investigation was first announced in April.

Why is this happening?

The military shakeups and wider purge are part of Xi’s years-long anticorruption drive that has seen hundreds of senior and junior government officials investigated, prosecuted or dismissed since Xi first came to power in 2012.

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Analysts believe the purges are designed to reform the military and to ensure unwavering loyalty to Xi.

Some military expulsions have been linked to suspicions of political divergence. Official sources, for example, described additional allegations against He Weidong, the former vice chairman of the military commission, as being a “loss of chastity,” a rare phrase which, in CCP speak, refers to political disloyalty and ideological collapse.

The takedowns reveal how Chinese politics often depends on shifting circumstances, with even officials possessing the qualifications Xi wants being vulnerable to removal, said Joseph Torigian, a professor at the Washington-based American University.

“On paper,” they appear to be “individuals Xi would appreciate,” Torigian told the AP. But afterwards, “we could easily come up with hypotheses for why he got rid of them”.