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World Health ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for the lifting of a US fuel blockade on Cuba, as shortages dent the island’s once vaunted healthcare system.

Tedros warned that the sanctions were endangering the lives of children on Tuesday, during a ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠visit to Cuba that included tours of several healthcare facilities in Havana.

“The intensification ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠of fuel restrictions and sanctions is causing direct harm to the Cuban people, especially the most vulnerable,” Tedros said.

During his three-day visit, the United Nations health agency’s top official said his organisation would contribute $2m to help strengthen Cuba’s ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌national immunisation programme and provide essential medical equipment to healthcare facilities.

The UN has repeatedly warned of a growing humanitarian crisis on the island, calling the US blockade a violation of international law and the human rights of all Cubans.

Cuba’s government says the measures ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠led to daily power outages lasting 20 hours ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠or more, critical shortages of medicines and surgical supplies, and a decline in health indicators, such as infant mortality rates.

Tedros met with Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday to discuss the country’s health needs.

“We agreed on the need to prioritise essential health services and time-sensitive interventions, particularly for children,” Tedros wrote in a post on X.

“Fuel restrictions and sanctions affecting the purchase of medical products are severely impacting the health system that Cuban doctors have built over decades.”

Falling life expectancy

Tedros said during a news conference that Cuba’s life expectancy had fallen from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 years in 2025, the first decline since records began in 1950.

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The 2025 figures predate the imposition by the administration of US President Donald Trump of a fuel blockade and stiff sanctions against a ‌number of Cuban officials and entities in January.

Washington argues the energy blockade is intended to push for ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠political change on the island and says that exports of food and medicine are subject ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠to legal exemptions.

An annual non-binding resolution calling for an end to a US embargo on the island has ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌passed ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌in favour of Cuba in the UN General Assembly by wide margins every year since 1992.