From being spat on and assaulted to suffering humiliation in lectures, Muslims on campus are increasingly vulnerable, says a new report.

Share ‘We need to be seen’: Over a third of UK Muslim students face Islamophobia on social media

London, United Kingdom – Haanyah Cassam, 23, was only a few weeks into her first year at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) when a security guard walked into a hall where she and other students had gathered for a lecture.

Most of the group were Muslim.

According to Cassam, the guard told them they were behaving “like a pack of animals, especially those hijabis”. He then made a remark about “towel heads” and walked off.

Cassam, who chose to wear the hijab despite her family’s fears for her safety, told Al Jazeera, “It takes a lot of confidence and a lot of power to put something on your head that you know is going to make you a target.”

At the time, she felt “there was no one we could go to about this”, she said.

She later raised the issue with a professor, and was told their hands were tied by bureaucracy. The guard left the university at the end of that year.

Cassam, who studied global liberal arts and is now training as an English teacher at University College London (UCL), said that on another occasion, someone spat at her as she entered university.

Cassam’s experience reflects the findings of a report released on Wednesday by the Federation of Student Islamic Societies (FOSIS), which found that 38 percent of Muslim students in the United Kingdom have experienced Islamophobia at university.

The survey carried out this year of 715 students at 63 universities found women were more likely to be targeted than men, at 42 percent compared with 34 percent. The rate was highest at Russell Group universities, the UK’s leading research institutions, where 53 percent of Muslim women reported Islamophobia.

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Back in 2005, about 25 percent said they experienced Islamophobia.

For Cassam, being spat on hurt less than what she heard in lectures.

She recalled a lecturer who, while teaching Mauritanian poetry and dance, told the class that Islam forbade Muslim women from expressing themselves artistically, calling it “savage” and “uncivilised”. When Cassam objected, she was told: “You’re just one Muslim.”

Her dissertation examined the emotional impact of Prevent, the UK government’s “counterterrorism” programme, on Muslim students. She said the academic meant to oversee it refused to help and told her she would not give it a mark of more than 50.

She did not take the matter further. “I was told it’s best not to rock the boat,” Cassam said. She found another tutor to supervise her, and was awarded a first-class honours mark of 76.

Wednesday’s survey painted a grim picture of abuse. In one example, a group of students had urine thrown at them while wearing the hijab, which the university in question would not classify as a hate crime.

Another student said that when they tried to report an incident, they were told to go home if they did not like being in the UK.

A separate student said they were locked out of a lab session after asking to attend Friday prayers.

Of those affected, 68 percent did not feel able to report it, and almost half of all respondents did not know how. Of those who did report, 45 percent felt their concerns were not dealt with properly.

Islamophobia on campus also had an effect on mental health, with 45 percent reporting a moderate to high impact.

Three in five said they felt afraid or intimidated to express their views on Palestine.

FOSIS is calling on universities and students’ unions to adopt a definition of Islamophobia, train staff and student leaders, and give it a category in reporting systems, with complaints against staff investigated outside the staff member’s department. It also wants Friday prayers protected in timetables, no exams on Eid, and the government to review Prevent.

“Too often [students] stay quiet because they do not expect anyone to be held accountable,” said Rahma Hegy, FOSIS vice president for student affairs. “That lack of accountability concerns us most.”

At the University of York, Aayan Hashmi, 20, a second-year law student and president of the Islamic Society, said his faculty and the students’ union were supportive.

But he has felt “alienated” at times.

Sports and social societies centre on pub crawls and bar crawls, and Muslim students who do not drink “could be the best player” and still never fully realise their potential, he said.

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Last year, as he walked to his first-year house after Friday prayers, a driver rolled down his window and gave him the middle finger.

Students have also told him they feel forced “to choose between their faith and their studies” when Friday prayers clash with lectures.

The FOSIS survey found that 21 percent of students said their timetable was “not compatible at all” with daily and Friday prayers.

Muslim students at the university are currently pressing the university for a larger prayer space.

At the University of Cambridge, Syed Ali, 21, a final-year politics and international relations student, said that rather than slurs, prejudice is dressed in “academic” and “sophisticated” language to make it appear legitimate.

Ali said it can be hard to tell where racism ends and Islamophobia begins.

“It’s difficult to disentangle,” he said.

The FOSIS report found that half of respondents counted the racialisation of Muslims as Islamophobia. Several described racial slurs in a survey about religious hatred, and the report says Muslims’ faith and race are “often read together”.

“It has been a very frightening experience to start realising that the world does not love me as I love it,” Cassam said. She is now urging others to speak out.

“We need people to report,” she said. “Statistics are political, and we need to be seen in policy.”

Al Jazeera contacted SOAS, the University of York and the University of Cambridge for responses, but did not receive replies by the time of publication.