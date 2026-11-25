Elon Musk hails FCC’s approval of SpaceX’s Starmind project as ‘a great asset to America and the world.’

The United States ⁠⁠Federal ⁠⁠Communications Commission (FCC) has authorised Elon Musk’s ⁠⁠SpaceX to deploy a constellation of data centres in space, named “Starmind”, in a bid to help meet rapidly ‌‌growing demand ‌‌for AI computing.

The FCC said on Wednesday the approval marked a first in the history of the United States.

“At this pivotal time in America’s development of super intelligence [artificial intelligence], the FCC is granting SpaceX authorisation to deploy 1,000,000 orbital compute modules to process massive amounts of data to be used back here on Earth,” an FCC press release said.

“This action opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America’s leadership and growth,” said FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in a statement.

Elon Musk praised the FCC decision on social media.

“Much appreciated. This will be a great asset to America and the world,” he said on X.

Approving the application will permit SpaceX “to pioneer emergent ‌technology that advances American leadership in space and artificial intelligence”, the FCC said.

Data centres are the physical backbone of artificial intelligence, requiring massive amounts of power.

SpaceX filed for permission to deploy Starmind ‌earlier this year.

It was unclear whether SpaceX would put 1 ⁠million satellites in space, where only 17,000 satellites exist currently. Satellite ⁠operators sometimes request approval for higher numbers of satellites than they intend to deploy to buy design flexibility.

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SpaceX sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites before it began deployment of that system. The growing network currently has ⁠just more than 11,000 satellites in space.

Last month, the FCC’s Space Bureau and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau granted Space Exploration Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of SpaceX, authority to launch and operate the SpaceX NGSO MSS System, commercially known as Starlink.

Amazon’s rival satellite unit Leo ⁠and others have criticised the plan, suggesting SpaceX was unlikely to deploy all the satellites and that it could take centuries to do so.

Carr rejected that criticism in March.

“Amazon should focus on ‌getting Amazon’s house in order with their own launches and their own satellite constellation, rather than worrying about other people that are actually out there launching satellites at the ‌pace ‌and cadence that SpaceX is,” Carr said.