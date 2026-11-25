The United States Department of Education says it is launching an investigation and withholding funding from a district in the state of Virginia after local officials shut down all of its schools in the wake of a child sexual abuse scandal involving its employees.

“Parents should never have to question whether their child’s school is aiding and abetting child predators,” US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Trump Administration is taking decisive enforcement action to hold those responsible accountable and ensure Virginia schools are safe places for children to learn.”

Officials in Albemarle County, Virginia, announced they were closing all 29 schools in the district last week, after learning that more than 500 staff had not been subjected to a routine background screening for a history of child sexual abuse. The school system has about 2,800 employees, and only a fraction of its $284m budget comes from the federal government.

Local officials emphasised that none of the 524 employees is suspected of abuse.

Approximately 14,000 students attend the schools, and parents have scrambled to find childcare, while many who depend on free school meals for their children have had to look for other sources of food.

Bob Beard, a member of the Albemarle school board, told Al Jazeera that families were struggling to deal with the shutdown, but schools would reopen on Monday.

The child abuse allegations have shaken the county and caught the attention of the Trump administration.

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A former elementary school teacher was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material earlier this year, while a counsellor at another school was put on leave and later indicted on 20 counts of sexual crimes involving seven different children, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Two county school officials and a school principal were later charged with failure to report child abuse, and the county’s superintendent of schools resigned.

‘Processes not followed’

Jason Grant, a spokesman for Albemarle County Public Schools, told Al Jazeera that none of the individuals implicated in those cases was among the 524 employees who were hired without the proper screening required to check for a history of child sexual abuse.

“This was not about having the policies in place, this was about processes that were not followed,” Grant said. He said officials were working with the state to “make sure the processes are in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Grant said all employees in the district undergo several stages of vetting, including a criminal background check and an attestation that they have no history of child abuse or neglect. Then the school system submits their information to the Virginia Department of Social Services to verify that they are not part of the agency’s abuse and neglect database.

For three years, it appears that vetting procedures were not consistently applied. Putting employees hired over that period on leave to carry out background checks meant schools would not be able to run, so officials decided to close them until next week.

“Those were for every range of employee, from teachers to bus drivers to substitutes and across the division, so we couldn’t get coverage for that amount of people,” Grant said.

All but three of the 524 employees have now been properly vetted, and none had background issues, Grant said, adding that the county will reopen schools on Monday.

The Trump administration has long called for the dismantling of the Department of Education. The US president signed an executive order last year that tried to set that in motion.

The department, which distributes federal funding to states for use in schools, also traditionally investigates whether local officials are complying with civil rights laws banning discrimination against minorities and marginalised groups.

Since returning to office in 2025, the Trump administration has cut more than half of the department’s staff and subjected it to wider changes it says are aimed at rooting out “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) policies.