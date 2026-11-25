US court convicts Huawei of theft: A history of Chinese firm’s global woes
Chinese tech giant has also faced legal problems from Europe to Asia while its products have been banned during trade war with the US.
A United States jury has found Chinese tech giant Huawei and three of its subsidiaries guilty of serious violations, including defrauding banks and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from US firms.
The verdict on Tuesday was handed down in a New York federal court and came after a lengthy trial of the Chinese electronics and tech giant.
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Huawei faced multiple allegations, including accusations of engaging in a criminal racketeering conspiracy. But the company’s troubles extend as well to a number of other countries, including Canada and Australia.
“For over two decades, Huawei built its global empire on a foundation of fraud, theft and deception,” said Assistant Attorney General A Tysen Duva of the Criminal Division of the US Department of Justice.
“Huawei’s crimes threatened the US financial system, took advantage of American companies that compete honestly in the global telecommunications market and undermined our national security.”
Here’s what we know:
What was Huawei convicted of?
Huawei was convicted on 10 of 11 counts along with its Chinese subsidiary Huawei Device Co Ltd and US subsidiaries Futurewei Technologies Inc and Huawei Device USA Inc.
The jury found them guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), substantive violations of IEEPA and money laundering conspiracy.
In a statement, the US Justice Department revealed specific instances of alleged misconduct.
A Huawei employee stole information about Tappy, a robot developed by T-Mobile, although both firms had signed a nondisclosure agreement, the department alleged.
In another instance, Huawei engineers were accused of copying the source code of Cisco routers.
Another employee allegedly disguised as someone else went to work for the US tech company CNEX even though the firm had earlier indicated it did not want to work directly with Huawei.
The convictions also related to allegations that Huawei operated in Iran and North Korea, countries under US sanctions, and made false statements to US officials and banks to hide that fact.
Huawei, however, was acquitted of the most serious charge: engaging in criminal racketeering conspiracy.
Criminal charges were first brought against the company in 2019. Its lawyers said investigators used isolated cases of wrongdoing by a few employees to paint a grand conspiracy.
Sentencing is set for September although Huawei’s lawyers said the company will appeal.
Huawei is expected to pay huge sums in penalties.
Is this part of the US-China tech tussle?
Yes. Washington and Beijing are in a race to command technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence.
Beijing has condemned the verdict as an attempt by Washington aimed at “containing and suppressing” Chinese firms.
“The Chinese government firmly opposes movies by the US side aimed at containing and suppressing Chinese enterprises, and firmly supports Chinese enterprises’ lawful rights,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.
The verdict was announced as the Nvidia scandal has been rocking Silicon Valley. Jensen Huang, the cofounder and CEO of the advanced chips company, is under US investigation for potentially leaking critical information to China after it was revealed a woman he had a romantic relationship with could have been a Chinese spy.
Beijing has denied involvement.
Nvidia’s chips power AI products, and Washington has restricted the company from selling its most advanced semiconductors to China. Nvidia is the world’s second most valuable company after only Apple with a market capitalisation of more than $4.4 trillion.
What issues does Huawei face elsewhere?
For years, the company has been blacklisted in the US, where it is restricted from selling equipment to telecommunications carriers without special approval because of security concerns.
Other US allies have flagged it over concerns that the company is too close to Chinese authorities:
- Australia and New Zealand – joined the US in banning the firm from supplying 5G equipment and services in 2018.
- Britain – banned telecom providers from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after 2020 and set a deadline of 2027 to remove all existing Huawei gear from networks.
- Canada – barred Huawei from supplying equipment for 4G and 5G networks in 2022. In 2018, Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei. She was extradited to the US, where she faced allegations of misleading an HSBC banker about Huawei’s business in Iran. Charges were later dropped, and Meng returned to China in a prisoner swap.
- Europe – In 2024, major German providers like Deutsche Telekom agreed to remove Chinese-made telecom equipment from 5G networks, including those from Huawei and ZTE, another Chinese manufacturer, before a 2029 deadline. Germany is also preparing sweeping bans on Chinese mobile network equipment that essentially could bar Huawei and ZTE. Other countries – including Estonia, Denmark, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania and Sweden – have outright banned or restricted Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers.
- Japan, Taiwan and India – have also either completely excluded or restricted the company.