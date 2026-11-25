Chinese tech giant has also faced legal problems from Europe to Asia while its products have been banned during trade war with the US.

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A United States jury has found Chinese tech giant Huawei and three of its subsidiaries guilty of serious violations, including defrauding banks and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from US firms.

The verdict on Tuesday was handed down in a New York federal court and came after a lengthy trial of the Chinese electronics and tech giant.

Huawei faced multiple allegations, including accusations of engaging in a criminal racketeering conspiracy. But the company’s troubles extend as well to a number of other countries, including Canada and Australia.

“For over two decades, Huawei built its global empire on a foundation of fraud, theft and deception,” said Assistant Attorney General A Tysen Duva of the Criminal Division of the US Department of Justice.

“Huawei’s crimes threatened the US financial system, took advantage of American companies that compete honestly in the global telecommunications market and undermined our national security.”

Here’s what we know:

What was Huawei convicted of?

Huawei was convicted on 10 of 11 counts along with its Chinese subsidiary Huawei Device Co Ltd and US subsidiaries Futurewei Technologies Inc and Huawei Device USA Inc.

The jury found them guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), substantive violations of IEEPA and money laundering conspiracy.

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In a statement, the US Justice Department revealed specific instances of alleged misconduct.

A Huawei employee stole information about Tappy, a robot developed by T-Mobile, although both firms had signed a nondisclosure agreement, the department alleged.

In another instance, Huawei engineers were accused of copying the source code of Cisco routers.

Another employee allegedly disguised as someone else went to work for the US tech company CNEX even though the firm had earlier indicated it did not want to work directly with Huawei.

The convictions also related to allegations that Huawei operated in Iran and North Korea, countries under US sanctions, and made false statements to US officials and banks to hide that fact.

Huawei, however, was acquitted of the most serious charge: engaging in criminal racketeering conspiracy.

Criminal charges were first brought against the company in 2019. Its lawyers said investigators used isolated cases of wrongdoing by a few employees to paint a grand conspiracy.

Sentencing is set for September although Huawei’s lawyers said the company will appeal.

Huawei is expected to pay huge sums in penalties.

Is this part of the US-China tech tussle?

Yes. Washington and Beijing are in a race to command technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence.

Beijing has condemned the verdict as an attempt by Washington aimed at “containing and suppressing” Chinese firms.

“The Chinese government firmly opposes movies by the US side aimed at containing and suppressing Chinese enterprises, and firmly supports Chinese enterprises’ lawful rights,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The verdict was announced as the Nvidia scandal has been rocking Silicon Valley. Jensen Huang, the cofounder and CEO of the advanced chips company, is under US investigation for potentially leaking critical information to China after it was revealed a woman he had a romantic relationship with could have been a Chinese spy.

Beijing has denied involvement.

Nvidia’s chips power AI products, and Washington has restricted the company from selling its most advanced semiconductors to China. Nvidia is the world’s second most valuable company after only Apple with a market capitalisation of more than $4.4 trillion.

What issues does Huawei face elsewhere?

For years, the company has been blacklisted in the US, where it is restricted from selling equipment to telecommunications carriers without special approval because of security concerns.

Other US allies have flagged it over concerns that the company is too close to Chinese authorities:

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