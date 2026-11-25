Army hails Iowa’s lead azide detonation, claiming no traces of airborne lead have been detected so far.

United States Army officials have hailed Wednesday’s mission to destroy 68 drums of volatile lead azide — a sensitive munitions explosive — at a military base in Iowa as a success, saying it had “wildly exceeded their expectations”.

Speaking at a news conference in Middletown, a southeastern rural city adjacent to the ammunition plant where the operation was carried out, Major General Eric Shirley, the Army official in charge of the disposal effort, said overhead footage showed that “all of the lead azide barrels were definitively removed”.

The controlled detonation at 10:15am (16:15 GMT) destroyed approximately 4,500kg (10,000lb) of deteriorating lead azide — an explosive that has been used in military munitions since World War I.

“There was no secondary explosions. There was no kick-out. There was no infrastructure damage in or around our installation,” Shirley said, adding that the operation was “tremendously successful”.

Officials also said that extensive mitigation measures, including earthworks, foam barriers and gel blocks, had helped to absorb the shockwaves and toxic fallout.

However, Democratic Illinois House Representative Mike Quigley voiced dissatisfaction over how military leaders handled the operation, calling the holiday-eve scheduling and lack of communication “unconscionable”.

In a statement on X, the congressman wrote: “It is unfair that our military leaders are releasing 9,500 pounds of unstable lead azide on our friends in Iowa the day before Thanksgiving.”

‘Zero detection of airborne lead’

Following days of heightened alarm over lead dust contamination and its environmental repercussions, federal officials announced that preliminary data from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sensors had detected no airborne lead particles.

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Ongoing monitoring efforts continue in the immediately affected blast zone.

A post on the agency’s social media account shortly after the operation said that “ALL EPA real-time air monitors are reporting ZERO detection of airborne lead throughout the region”.

Chemists have noted that lead, as a nonbiodegradable element, cannot be chemically decomposed or destroyed. It persists in the environment, with airborne particles capable of travelling considerable distances before settling on soil and potentially leaching into groundwater.

Detonating large stores of the unstable explosive would decompose the compound into its basic elements – nitrogen gas and metallic lead.

Lead is a potent neurotoxin that poses its sharpest threat to children and pregnant women, with links to learning disabilities, impaired neurological function, mental health challenges, reproductive harm, hearing loss and other impairments.

“The EPA can do millions of tests, but they [must also] test for the breakdown products and the stabilisers and plasticisers [containing] lead azide [which] are endocrine disruptors; some are cancer-causing chemicals,” said Scott Smith, an independent environmental testing expert who was heavily involved in air testing after the 2023 East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and industrial incidents.

The Army Sustainment Command said it would release a final breakdown of the affected area — including lead-dust dispersion and surface-deposition maps — after the operation.

“I believe absolutely that we reduced as close to zero as is absolutely humanely possible the risk to the health and the safety of the people in Middletown and the extended communities throughout Iowa,” said Shirley.