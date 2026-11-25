Britain’s Defence Ministry and the country’s security service warn of the threat in an unusual public announcement.

Britain’s Defence Ministry and the country’s security service, known as MI5, are warning companies that support Ukraine’s military that they may face attempted sabotage from Russia.

“If your organisation supports military procurement or supplies equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces, it could be a target,” the Ministry of Defence and the National Protective Security Authority said in an unusual public announcement on Tuesday.

“This activity is typically characterised by the use of proxy actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson,” the warning said, urging companies to take action against security threats posed by what they described as operatives acting for Russia.

‘No plans to attack the UK’

Russia’s embassy in London denied such claims in a statement and said: “Russia has no plans, reasons or intentions to attack the UK.”

It also accused Ukraine of carrying out sabotage to “put the blame on Russia and extort more money from western governments”, something Kyiv has repeatedly denied.

Since the Ukraine war started and Britain became one of Kyiv’s key supporters, London has accused Russia of being behind a number of spying and sabotage plots.

Last year, three British men were convicted for an arson attack on a warehouse storing Starlink satellite equipment bound for Ukraine, which prosecutors said was carried out by Russian military intelligence agents.

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In September, a man was charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service after alleged contact with Russian military spies.

On Sunday, Estonia said it would close all its border crossing points with Russia following a suspected sabotage attack on an Estonian defence company, while last week the Norwegian security service said it expected Russian intelligence to carry out sabotage attacks in Norway in the coming year.

UK closed-door security briefings

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said it was holding closed-door security briefings with leaders from the critical national infrastructure and defence sectors over the next two days to advise on security.

“Recent sabotage attempts right across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats we face,” Security Minister Dan Jarvis said.

“It’s truly shameful that actors are seeking to disrupt our way of life and that of our allies, especially targeting organisations doing vital work in support of Ukraine.”