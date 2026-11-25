Experts say the move is a ‘logical response’ if there is intelligence suggesting a likely drone threat.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) says it takes “the security of our bases, equipment and personnel very seriously,” after media outlets reported the Royal Air Force (RAF) had taken new precautions against possible drone attacks.

The Times and Sky News reported on Wednesday that planes would be moved to hangars and hardened shelters overnight, and anti-drone nets would be installed to protect any warplanes that remained exposed.

The MoD did not confirm the reports, but in a statement said it was “always adapting to counter any potential threats”.

Justin Bronk, a senior researcher at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank in London, told Al Jazeera that the RAF’s reported tactics would be “a sensible, logical response if there is intelligence suggesting a likely drone threat”.

“The main bases used for RAF fighters, Coningsby, Marham and Lossiemouth all still have hardened aircraft shelters from the Cold War era that have been maintained in usable condition for both aircraft storage, protection and limited maintenance work,” Bronk said.

However, Bronk cautioned that there were not enough hardened shelters to protect all of the jets at each airbase, after squadrons were consolidated into ‘super bases’ following the end of the Cold War, and a “mistaken assumption” that such protection was no longer important.

The MoD said it was investing an additional 470 million pounds ($615m) “to strengthen security at military sites, including better physical protection, surveillance and counter-drone capabilities”, and that 15 million pounds ($19.6m) had already been invested “in drone and counter-drone technology and introduced restricted airspace over 44 critical Defence sites”.

Attack readiness

British authorities have regularly issued warnings about threats posed by Russia and Iran, and the government has urged the country to be prepared for different contingencies. In a report in October, members of Parliament warned that Britain’s military needed to make “dramatic progress” to be ready for a potential attack by Russia on a NATO country.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Britain’s domestic MI5 intelligence service and the MoD issued a joint alert warning UK military suppliers to Ukraine about increasing sabotage attempts by Russia.

“Aircraft inside a standard hangar or a hardened aircraft shelter are protected from attacks by infiltrated adversary cells or terrorists with small drones,” explained RUSI’s Justin Bronk. “But only those in hardened shelters are protected from larger one-way attack drones like the Geran 2/3/4 series during a hypothetical wartime attack,” he added, referring to the Geran drones manufactured and operated by Russia, based on an original Iranian design.

Bronk said that even though hardened aircraft shelters seem old-fashioned, they are a “relatively low-risk, inexpensive and effective way to improve fighter fleet resilience in wartime.”

“They provide almost total protection from drones due to thick concrete and blast doors, and also mean that any unintercepted cruise missile can only destroy a single jet at most with a direct hit.”

US withdraws military aircraft

Earlier this month US forces responded to possible unauthorised drone activity over a military base in the United Kingdom, hosting American warplanes.

“No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected” at the eastern RAF Lakenheath base, a US Air Force spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

There was also an Iran-linked security scare on September 27 at the southwestern RAF Fairford base, which was used by the US planes. A group of men allegedly drove three vans up to a village near the site and abandoned them with filled petrol barrels inside, sparking a bomb scare and evacuation.

Washington had used the airbase in its war on Iran, and days after the September incident withdrew all its B-1 bombers from the base. Two men have since been charged in a UK court over the incident, and three in the United States.

The US military also withdrew its planes from RAF Mildenhall, near Lakenheath, on November 9 , following a threat from Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times.