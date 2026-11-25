Libya’s eastern-based government filed a complaint with the UN and its forces promise to retaliate.

Two naval officers of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) have died from wounds sustained in a drone attack claimed by Ukraine on a Russian warship near Benghazi port, according to Libya’s eastern-based forces.

The LNA identified the two as Al-Taher Abdullah al-Sadiq and Lieutenant Ali Mohammed al-Said, saying they were wounded in the attack on Sunday night and subsequent explosions on board the targeted vessel, and died on Tuesday.

The LNA’s General Command pledged to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing, saying it would continue to defend Libya’s sovereignty and security.

Libya is divided between a United Nations-recognised government in the capital, Tripoli, and a parallel administration based in the eastern city of Benghazi, backed by renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. Haftar’s camp has maintained close military and strategic ties with Russia for several years.

Following the attack, his son Saddam Haftar, who is widely seen as heir apparent, said, “It is with deep sadness and great pride that I pay tribute today to two heroes of our naval forces.”

“[They] were martyred as a result of their injuries sustained during the performance of their national duty following the criminal attack on the Benghazi Naval Base,” he wrote on Facebook.

In a separate statement, Oussama Hamad, who heads the eastern government, offered his condolences to the officers. He specified that the two men had died “as a result of their injuries during the treacherous Ukrainian aggression against the port of Benghazi”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Monday that Kyiv was behind the operation, as seven Ukrainian-made naval drones were used to sink the Russian naval corvette on Sunday, leaving 10 people injured. A separate attack targeted a cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later that day.

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France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that Ukraine had been exercising its “absolute right to self-defence” by attacking the Russian ships in Libyan waters.

“Let’s put ourselves in their place. What would we do if we were being bombarded day and night by an enemy – an invader? Well, we would defend ourselves and, in a sense, exercise our absolute right to self-defence. That is what the Ukrainians are doing,” Barrot told French public broadcaster TF1.

Meanwhile, Libya’s eastern-based government filed a complaint with the UN General Assembly and the Security Council seeking an international investigation into the attacks.

The Tripoli-based internationally recognised Government of National Unity also condemned the attacks. It demanded an explanation from Ukraine, rejecting the use of Libyan territory and waters for foreign military operations, amid fears that Libya might represent a new front in the Russia-Ukraine war.