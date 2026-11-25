After offer to rename policy ‘TrumpCare’, US president calls Democratic victor ‘a smart guy’ weeks after a bitter Senate race in Michigan.

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United States President Donald Trump says he will meet Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss the Democrat’s push for a single, low-cost government health insurance programme, which El-Sayed has suggested renaming “Trumpcare”.

One month ago, Trump was using anti-Muslim rhetoric against El-Sayed during his race against Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan.

But on Tuesday, the US president appeared to have changed his tune. During a 45-minute interview in the Oval Office, he told the New York Post, “He’s a smart guy,” as he answered questions about El-Sayed’s offer to rename “Medicare for All” as “Trumpcare”.

“He did a good job. He actually did a very good job,” the president said.

“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” he added. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.” He did not give a date for the meeting.

Since the Republicans’ crushing defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, in which they lost their majorities in the US Senate and the House of Representatives, Trump has already indicated that he plans to make liberal use of his presidential veto to block “insane” Democratic policies.

However, he has also suggested that he may be open to negotiations, telling Fox News that he would “veto, veto, veto” but the Democrats would eventually call him hoping to do a deal.

“Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job,” Trump said. “I congratulate them and look forward to working with them for the good of our country.”

Here is what we know:

What has El-Sayed proposed, and how has Trump responded?

In the New York Post interview, Trump praised El-Sayed’s idea of putting his name on the healthcare programme as “very smart”. He also said he and Democrats could work together on healthcare but “Obamacare hasn’t worked”.

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Obamacare was an overhaul of the individual health insurance market under former President Barack Obama that had slowed increases in insurance costs and halved the number of uninsured Americans.

Trump added: “I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point, I think they’re going to want to negotiate.”

El-Sayed first floated the idea of renaming the proposed healthcare plan on November 6 in an interview with Zeteo editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan. “If he wants to pass Trumpcare for all, I’m OK with it. He seems to like to put his name on things,” El-Sayed said.

On November 12, he posted a mock-up of a gold “TrumpCare” insurance card bearing the president’s signature on X. “Donald, this is on the table,” he wrote. “Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.”

In a video posted on November 17, El-Sayed addressed the president as “habibi”, an Arabic term of affection. “Trumpcare for all. It’s really popular. People really want healthcare,” he said. “You can put your name all over it.”

The White House was initially dismissive. Spokesperson Allison Schuster called the proposal “Medicare for none” and described it as a socialist government takeover of healthcare.

But on Saturday, Trump reshared El-Sayed’s post on his Truth Social platform without comment. NBC News later reported that Vice President JD Vance’s office had contacted El-Sayed’s team to set up a meeting.

On the NBC TV network’s Meet the Press programme the next day, El-Sayed called the plan “the ultimate Trump card”. He said he did not care what it was called as long as universal healthcare coverage passed. In a post on Monday, he wrote: “The point of winning elections is to do something good with the seat.”

What did Trump previously say about El-Sayed?

The warmth displayed by the president is a reversal of his previous approach to El-Sayed.

During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly questioned El-Sayed’s loyalty to the US and tried to tie him to the Muslim Brotherhood.

At an October 25 rally in Port Huron, Michigan, Trump said he was there “to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator”. There is no evidence that El-Sayed has any affiliation with the group, and he has denied any. Democrats denounced the attacks as targeting El-Sayed’s faith and his Egyptian heritage.

Vance told a rally in August that there was “something about Abdul El-Sayed that is very, very evil”.

El-Sayed, a physician and former head of Detroit’s Health Department, hit back throughout the campaign and at one point called Trump an “unserious fool”. He defeated Rogers to become the first Muslim member of the US Senate.

How is healthcare paid for in the US?

While most other wealthy countries have built universal health systems paid for from taxes, the US has relied largely on voluntary private insurance, leaving a substantial share of the population without coverage.

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Despite decades of calls for national public insurance, it was not until 1965 that Washington created its two main public programmes: Medicare for people aged 65 and older, and Medicaid for people on low incomes.

Medicare, which also covers some younger people with disabilities, now serves nearly 70 million people.

Most Americans under 65 with health insurance rely on a patchwork of employer-provided insurance; private plans bought through the Obamacare, or Affordable Care Act, marketplaces; and Medicaid.

According to the US Census Bureau, 26.7 million people, or 7.9 percent of the population, were uninsured for all of 2025.

The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, made almost all lawfully present residents eligible for more affordable coverage than they had before. But taking it up remains largely voluntary, and millions still go without insurance, often citing cost as the barrier.

The US insurance model has proved expensive for the nation as a whole. The US spends more on healthcare than any other country in the world, and the gaps in coverage have deepened over five decades. In 1970, it spent about 7 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare, roughly in line with comparably wealthy countries, which averaged about 5 percent. By 2024, the latest government data available, that figure had risen to 18 percent of GDP.

Per person, the US spent an average of $14,775 on healthcare in 2024, compared to an average of $7,860 in comparably wealthy countries, according to Peterson-KFF.

What is Medicare for All?

Medicare for All is a policy proposal that would extend government insurance to every resident, not just those over 65, with disabilities or with low incomes.

The main bill on the table is Senator Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All Act. It would replace most private insurance with a single public plan with no premiums, deductibles or copayments.

Sanders has called on Democrats to start by reducing the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 55.

Polling has traditionally been mixed but may now be rising. Pre-election polling by KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research organisation, suggested support for Medicare for All was 66 percent. Mollyann Brodie, who leads KFF’s polling, called it “the highest level of support … we’ve ever found”.

What does El-Sayed want?

El-Sayed wants one public plan to cover every American “from cradle to grave”. In a book he cowrote, he described this as “an enhanced version of the traditional Medicare program that tens of millions of seniors rely on today”.

Doctor visits, prescription drugs and emergency care would be covered, and patients could see any participating provider without out-of-network charges.

Coverage would also no longer depend on a job or family circumstances. “Turn 26, get a job, lose a job, get married, get divorced: None of these would cost you your health insurance under Medicare for All,” he said in testimony to the Senate in 2022.

Why are Democrats like El-Sayed making overtures to Trump?

It comes down to the presidential veto.

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In the November 3 midterms, Democrats flipped nine Republican-held Senate seats and won a 56-44 majority, including two independents who caucus with them. They also won a majority in the House – raising the number of their seats from 214 to 258. When the new Congress meets in January, it will be able to pass legislation without having to find Republican votes in the House and, on some measures, in the Senate.

But Trump may veto any bill. Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers: 67 senators and, with all seats filled, 290 House members. Democrats are 11 votes short in the Senate alone, so an override would need a significant number of Republicans to break with the president, which is unlikely to happen.

Trump has signalled he will use the veto freely. A day before the midterms, he pledged to become “Mr Veto” if Democrats took control of Congress.

The easier route then is for Trump not to veto legislation. That is the bet El-Sayed is making: that Trump, ever the politician, might sign a popular bill if he gets the credit for it.

Will Trump agree to Medicare for All?

Analysts doubt the talks will deliver the system El-Sayed wants, but they see room for a deal of some kind.

“I do not think it will lead to anything like the single payer system El-Sayed favours,” Ian Lesser, a senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, told Al Jazeera. “But as with Mayor [Zohran] Mamdani in New York, they may have a strangely positive relationship.”

In November last year, Trump heaped praise on then-mayor-elect Mamdani after the two held surprisingly cordial talks in the White House. That too was an about-turn from Trump, who, during the mayoral election campaign, had caricatured Mamdani as an anti-Semitic communist and threatened to strip him of his US citizenship while Mamdani called Trump a “despot” in his election victory speech.

Lesser said the El-Sayed exchange followed “very much the same pattern we saw with Mayor Mamdani: curiosity and the president’s focus on personalities above all”.

“The president could be inclined toward some new health reforms if he can put his own stamp on them,” Lesser added.

Why has Trump changed his tune?

Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the Clinton Institute at University College Dublin, said a meeting with El-Sayed would be part of an effort by Trump to salvage his legacy after the midterms defeat.

“He wants the good photo ops,” Lucas told Al Jazeera. “He’s going to have to try to do some photo ops that aren’t just simply his standard insult, trashing people, … because clearly voters rejected that type of politics earlier this month.”

Lucas said El-Sayed’s victory had also forced a rethink. “They threw everything at him – not just the state Republicans in Michigan but the national Republicans in the Trump camp – and he still won,” he said. “Trump or those around him have to realise that the proposal to do something about healthcare resonated with voters.”

Trump, 80, enters the last two years of his presidency after elections that are widely seen as a rebuke of his administration and Republican Party. His second term has been marked by an unpopular war with Iran, rising living costs and cuts to public health coverage.

“I think what has happened now with the midterms is that that was shown up abroad because they couldn’t win in Iran. They couldn’t win in Greenland. They did win in Venezuela. But he’s been shown up as a bit of a paper tiger beyond that, and now he’s being shown up as a bit of a paper tiger at home,” Lucas said.

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A major healthcare law with his name on it could give Trump a signature domestic achievement.

However, his record points the other way. In 2018, he dismissed the idea as “Medicare for none”, and as recently as August, he said Medicare for All “doesn’t work”.

Lucas said he does not expect Trump to sign off on El-Sayed’s plan “at this point”. “Trump doesn’t understand the details,” he said. The real question, he said, was whether officials around the president and Republicans who will be in the minority from January would make it a priority.

For now, he said, the gesture “doesn’t cost Trump anything” because Medicare for All would first have to win over Democrats. The US healthcare system is “extremely complex, it’s extremely tangled” and replacing it with universal national health insurance is “not simple at all”.

Lucas said a better test of whether Trump is serious would be whether Republicans agree to restore the expired Affordable Care Act subsidies “before you get to Medicare for all”. Democrats, he said, should “hold their feet to the fire” on that.

The subsidies, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, provided lower health insurance costs for eligible individuals and families. Since they expired at the end of 2025, prices have returned to higher levels.

“If no Republican senators are speaking out for it, that tells you they’re just going to be hanging back,” he said. “It’s a show.”

But it is a show that also benefits El-Sayed, Lucas added. “The guy who was going to be the danger, the ‘extremist’, the ‘radical’, … the ‘jihadist’ is now having a meeting with the president.”