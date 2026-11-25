The US is aiming tariffs at 14 economies it accuses of using subsidies to help their factories overproduce.

The Trump administration has announced plans to impose new trade tariffs on 14 of its major trading partners, including China, the European Union and India, accusing them of flooding world markets with cheap goods. China faces the highest rates.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced the duties on Wednesday following an eight-month investigation into what Washington calls “structural excess capacity”.

A senior US official told Reuters that USTR defines this as countries “promoting production and capacity divorced from the realities of demand and market principles”, including through subsidies and other industrial policies.

The tariffs are the latest attempt to rebuild Trump’s sweeping import taxes that the US Supreme Court struck down in February.

Here is what we know so far.

What new tariffs are being announced?

The latest tariffs are being imposed under Section 301, part of a 1974 US trade law, which allows Washington to penalise countries it determines are treating US businesses unfairly. Trump used it to place large tariffs on Chinese goods during his first term, and those tariffs survived challenges in court.

The new tariffs are Trump’s latest attempt to bring back the “Liberation Day” tariffs he announced in April 2025 shortly after he began his second term in the White House. He imposed those under an emergency powers law but, in February this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the law did not allow him to impose trade tariffs.

“It’s supposed to be for international economic emergencies,” Dmitry Grozoubinski, a trade policy expert, said of the emergency law. “Tariffs are like taxes. You can’t really fight emergencies with mild taxes.”

Advertisement

The administration then used another law to put temporary 10 percent tariffs on trading partners in place, which ran out in July. It then replaced those with tariffs of 10 to 12.5 percent on 60 economies, which together supply almost everything the US imports. This time it used Section 301, arguing that those countries do not do enough to keep out goods made with forced labour.

Grozoubinski said Section 301 was designed to allow a president to hit back quickly at one country over one industry, not to tax almost every import. “The legislation is supposed to be a scalpel, and they used it like a flamethrower,” he said. “It is not meant to set the US tariff code, which is what this effectively did.”

The recent investigation into the “structural excess capacity” of trading partners began in March and covered industries from steel and cars to computer chips and solar panels. It examined government subsidies, wages suppressed by the state and the operations of state-owned companies.

Washington argues that this support enables foreign factories to sell their goods more cheaply around the world, undercutting American manufacturers and discouraging investment in the US. The senior official told Reuters that the new duties would not be added on top of the forced labour tariffs.

Which countries have been targeted

The investigation covered 16 economies, and tariffs have been proposed for 14 of them: China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. For now, Mexico and Norway, which were also investigated, have been spared.

The Trump administration views China as the biggest offender, pointing to its steel, aluminium, electric cars, household appliances and solar panels industries. Beijing rejects the accusation and says its exports are simply competitive. Washington also accuses Chinese companies of investing in Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia to bypass earlier US tariffs.

For the other economies, Washington pointed to the large trade surpluses of Germany and Ireland as evidence against the EU. It also singled out the car industries of China and Japan, Singapore’s computer chips and Norway’s fuel and seafood exports for criticism.

What will the new tariff rates be?

The senior official cited by Reuters did not provide rates for most countries ahead of their publication in the Federal Register. However, China will face the highest charges. The official said its proposed 20 percent excess capacity tariff would come on top of the roughly 25 percent in tariffs set during Trump’s first term. That keeps China above Vietnam, which also faces a proposed rate of 20 percent.

Advertisement

The official said the new duties would not break the tariff limits in trade deals the Trump administration has negotiated. According to earlier Reuters reporting, those include caps of 15 percent for the EU, Japan and South Korea, and 19 percent for Malaysia.

For China, the limit is 20 percent on tariffs imposed during Trump’s second term, under a trade truce with Beijing that expires on January 10.

India has no signed trade deal with the US. The two sides agreed the outline of one in February, but it was never finalised, and talks have dragged on for months. On November 14, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said a deal could be sealed soon.

Why is Trump doing this now?

Grozoubinski said the timing is significant. The proposal comes just weeks after midterm elections in which Trump’s Republican Party suffered unprecedented electoral losses, in which the cost of living and trade tariffs were major issues. A Reuters/Ipsos poll after the vote indicated that 62 percent of respondents would support efforts to scrap trade tariffs.

“One interpretation is, like, OK, they’re going to chill out on these tariffs, because basically every time they say the word tariffs, people remember that their costs are really high and get angrier,” Grozoubinski said. “This shows that at least on some level, they are still prepared despite the headwinds, to go ahead and push that button.”

Hisham Wahby, an independent political analyst, said the key question after the vote was whether Trump would “double down or pull back”. Days after the midterms, Trump named his longtime adviser, the hardline anti-immigration activist Stephen Miller, as White House chief of staff. Wahby said that “was a clear indicator he is going to double down”.

US importers are currently challenging the forced labour tariffs at the US Court of International Trade, and Grozoubinski called the reasoning behind them “incredibly dubious”. Accusations about subsidies, he said, will be easier to defend.

“One theory is maybe they’re going to impose these little tariffs now, but if their big tariffs on everybody on forced labour get cancelled, they can fall back and say, we’ve already done the investigation,” he said. In that case, he added, the new tariffs would “replace the tariffs that replaced the tariffs that replaced the tariffs that replaced the Liberation Day tariffs”.

The announcement also comes weeks before the US-China trade truce, agreed between President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jingping last year, runs out, while trade talks with India remain unfinished.

Wahby said the decision is hard to explain in economic terms. “He lost the midterms because of the cost of living, because of the price of goods. Small businesses were suffering,” he said. “Households are suffering, small businesses are suffering, and you double down on it.”

Could the new tariffs be struck down?

Grozoubinski said the new tariffs will certainly be challenged in court. However, he said they were likely to stay in place while the cases went on, because lower court rulings are usually appealed and put on hold. The emergency tariffs, he noted, stayed in force for months after the trade court first ruled against them, until the Supreme Court struck them down.

Advertisement

He added that these latest tariffs stand a better chance of surviving than earlier ones, because foreign subsidies are a more believable complaint than forced labour.

“There’s probably something there,” he said. If the investigation genuinely found unfair practices, he said, the Supreme Court may decide that Trump is within his rights and that it is up to Congress to stop him.

“Of the tariffs he has imposed so far, these, at least from the outside and without having any of the details, are probably the most legally robust,” he said.

Will Trump’s tariffs restore manufacturing in the US?

The Trump administration argues that tariffs will push companies to build factories in the US to avoid paying import duties.

Grozoubinski said tariffs could help American companies that compete with imports, but will hurt those that rely on them. A US carmaker gains when foreign cars cost more, he said, but loses when the imported steel, engines and parts it needs also cost more.

The bigger problem, he said, is that nobody knows how long the tariffs will last. A new factory can take a decade or more to pay for itself, while Trump raises and lowers tariffs as negotiations shift. Congress could also limit his power to impose them, and a future president could scrap them altogether.

A company weighing a new US factory would worry about that, he said: “I can’t guarantee those tariffs will still be around for all the 10 years I need them.”

“If I wanted to use the US tariff code to encourage people to build factories in the US, I would not do it this way,” he said.

What is the likely fallout?

The most immediate cost is likely to fall on US companies and households that depend on imports. “If you make components from somewhere else more expensive, then, really simplistically, the people who buy them in your country lose out, and the people who make them in your country win,” Grozoubinski said.

Wahby said small businesses would be among the hardest hit. “How is that going to increase jobs if small businesses can’t manage to buy what they need from China?” he asked.

Markets were already uneasy, and US stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as reports of the plan emerged.

Abroad, the tariffs risk straining the US-China truce, which expires in January, and could complicate trade talks with India. They are also likely to anger US allies who already accuse Washington of breaching existing trade agreements. “This is not a free market economy when you’re putting tariffs on everybody,” Wahby said.

At home, the move sets up a clash with Democrats, who take control of both chambers of Congress in January. Wahby said they would push back, but their power is limited because Trump can veto legislation. “They will stand up to him, but we don’t know how effectively,” he said.