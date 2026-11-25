Gambians head to the polls amid economic hardship and unfulfilled promises of reform and justice.

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Banjul, The Gambia – As Gambians prepare to vote on December 5, unemployment, rising living costs, unreliable public services and delayed justice are testing the country’s democratic transition. Nearly a decade after Yahya Jammeh’s departure, voters are asking whether the next president can deliver the change they were promised.

For Sosseh Jagne, the election is about more than who occupies the State House. It is about whether the next government can create conditions in which Gambians can earn a living.

Jagne established Ya Anna’s Catering in 2020 and expanded it into a restaurant in early 2025. But frequent electricity outages have disrupted her business, affecting food preparation, refrigeration and customer service. Between August and October, she said, power cuts sometimes lasted 19 hours or longer.

She estimates that spoiled food cost her more than 40,000 Gambian dalasis ($532). She has also stopped selling homemade iced juices because she cannot guarantee they will remain properly chilled.

“Electricity is not a luxury; it is a necessity for people’s everyday lives and, especially, for businesses that depend on it to operate,” she told Al Jazeera.

Her experience reflects the pressures facing households and businesses as President Adama Barrow seeks a third term. He is one of eight candidates in the December 5 election, according to the Independent Electoral Commission. Barrow came to power in 2017 after defeating Jammeh, who ruled the country for 22 years.

The cost of survival

For many young Gambians, the central question is where they can find work.

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The 2025 Gambia Labour Force Survey puts overall unemployment at 8.3 percent, up from 7.6 percent in 2022–23. Among people aged 15 to 35, unemployment stands at 11.5 percent. The survey also found that 41.3 percent of young people in that age group were neither employed nor in education or training.

For 26-year-old Maram Mendy, a graduate of the University of The Gambia, finding a job has become increasingly discouraging. Her parents sacrificed to finance her education, making her inability to find work particularly difficult.

“I’m now fed up with looking for a job,” she told Al Jazeera.

She said employers frequently demand previous experience, leaving graduates caught in a cycle: They cannot get a job without experience, but cannot gain experience without employment.

For 28-year-old Buba Sanneh, unemployed since graduating in 2023, the frustration has prompted thoughts of travelling to Europe through irregular migration, commonly known as the backway.

For Hakeem Touray, the search for opportunities abroad has already cost his family dearly. His elder brother, Bob, was 27 when he attempted the journey to Europe in 2021. He died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

Hakeem said the loss highlighted the consequences of unemployment, poverty and limited opportunities at home.

The risks are reflected in figures cited by UN Special Rapporteur Morris Tidball-Binz, following his visit to The Gambia in October 2026. In his end-of-mission statement, he said independent sources had reported that 1,603 Gambians died attempting irregular migration in 2024 and 893 in 2025, most of them at sea. Separately, the International Organization for Migration had recorded at least 408 Gambians missing along migration routes since 2014.

For families, these are not simply statistics but lives lost and loved ones whose fate remains uncertain.

Living costs and basic services

Economic hardship extends beyond unemployment. According to figures published by the Gambia Bureau of Statistics, 53.4 percent of the population – about 1.1 million people – lived below the national poverty line in 2020. The rate was particularly high in rural areas, at about 76 percent, compared with 34 percent in urban areas.

At Bakoteh Market, 38-year-old vegetable seller Fatoumatta Jawara said rising prices have made supporting her family increasingly difficult. She also wants affordable healthcare to become a priority.

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“Survival is becoming harder with each passing day. We need a president who will improve our lives for the better,” she told Al Jazeera.

Nearby, 22-year-old Isatou Ceesay, a mother of two, said she had grown tired of politicians’ promises.

“All they do is promise, and after the election you don’t hear from them again. We are tired of their endless promises,” she said.

Security is another concern, particularly in communities near Senegal’s Casamance region. Instability in the neighbouring region has raised concerns about the safety of border communities and the livelihoods that depend on cross-border movement.

The unfinished promise of justice

For families affected by abuses under Jammeh, the 2017 change of government brought hopes of accountability. Nearly a decade later, many are still waiting.

Sainabou Camara Lowe was 17 when security forces violently suppressed student demonstrations in April 2000, leaving more than a dozen students dead. She survived, but sustained a spinal injury that required two operations.

Now 43 and widowed, she raises five children while struggling with limited mobility. Although she received about 900,000 dalasis ($11,970) through the reparations process, she said the payment had done little to ease her family’s hardship.

“We are forgotten as victims and continue to wallow in pain and poverty,” she told Al Jazeera.

Kebba Jome, national coordinator of the Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations, said fewer than 25 percent of the 263 recommendations made by the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission had been fully implemented.

A special tribunal to prosecute alleged crimes committed under Jammeh is expected to begin hearings early next year, Jome said. He argued that the next president would have a responsibility to ensure the accountability process moves forward.

For Muhammed and Fatoumatta Sandeng, the children of opposition activist Ebrima Solo Sandeng, justice remains central to the promises made after Jammeh’s departure. Their father died in state custody in April 2016 after being tortured, according to the findings of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission.

They want the next administration to implement the commission’s recommendations and ensure those responsible for abuses are brought to justice.

“Victims have been waiting, victims are dying,” Fatoumatta said. “Justice is long overdue.”

Competing promises, familiar challenges

These demands come against a backdrop of unfinished political reform. A central pledge of the post-Jammeh transition, replacing the 1997 Constitution, remains unfulfilled.

The 2020 Draft Constitution, drawn up after a public review process, proposed a two-term limit for presidents, among other institutional changes. It failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the National Assembly in September 2020. Disagreements over the draft included whether Barrow’s first term should count towards the proposed limit. Barrow blamed opposition resistance for its failure and has said he would revisit constitutional reform if re-elected.

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His main challenger, Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), has pledged to reintroduce the 2020 draft constitution within his first 100 days in office. His party’s 2026 manifesto also commits him to serving one five-year term.

The manifesto sets out proposals for institutional and security-sector reform, reducing the budget of the Office of the President, tackling public debt and improving the delivery of services, including healthcare, education, electricity and water.

Other candidates include Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the former mayor of Kanifing Municipality, and independent candidate Almameh Gibba, who has said he would facilitate Jammeh’s return if elected.

Former Vice President Isatou Touray is seeking to become the country’s first woman president. Campaigning under the symbol of a broom, she has promised a new constitution and improvements in living conditions.

Political scientist Essa Njie said the election would be shaped by economic conditions, candidates’ personalities and party loyalty. While unemployment, the cost of living and corruption are important concerns, he said, some voters would also make their choices along ethnic, religious and political lines.

The next administration will face the challenge of turning campaign commitments into reforms amid institutional constraints and competing political interests.

A vote for a different future?

For many Gambians, December 5 is about whether the next five years will bring tangible improvements to everyday life.

Jagne wants reliable electricity to keep her business running, Mendy wants an opportunity to enter the workforce, and Sanneh wants a future that does not require risking his life on the backway. Market sellers want to feed their children and afford healthcare. Families of victims want accountability and the assurance that their loved ones have not been forgotten.

Nearly a decade after Jammeh’s departure, these expectations remain central to The Gambia’s democratic journey. Whoever wins will inherit not only the responsibility of governing the country but also the burden of promises that remain unfulfilled.

For Hakeem Touray, whose brother died trying to reach Europe, the stakes are particularly personal.

“Our young people are not necessarily running away from The Gambia; many are running away from hopelessness,” he told Al Jazeera.