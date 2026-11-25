The closure came after North Korea condemned Switzerland for adding a children’s camp to its sanctions list.

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The Swiss government has said it regretted North Korea’s decision to close Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang in a spat over sanctions just weeks after Bern reopened its office in the North Korean capital.

Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said it was officially informed earlier on Wednesday of the North Korean authorities’ decision to close the Swiss diplomatic office.

On Tuesday, North Korea condemned Switzerland for adding a children’s camp to its sanctions list over Western allegations that it was involved in transferring children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and said it would consider shutting down the diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

“The [foreign ministry] regrets this decision and is arranging for the Head of the Office to return to the Embassy of Switzerland in Beijing,” the Swiss ministry said in a statement.

North Korea ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the ministry said the move was in response to Switzerland’s decision to impose sanctions on North Korea’s Songdowon International Children’s Camp, calling it an overtly hostile act.

Pyongyang’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the head of the diplomatic office, Sylvain Astier, and handed him a memorandum urging him to close the office, KCNA said.

“The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK] declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours,” KCNA said, using the country’s official name.

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“Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us,” it said.

The expulsion comes less than a month after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis formally reopened the diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

‘Universalist foreign policy’

The sanctions infringed on North Korea’s sovereignty by denying what was its obligation to provide children with opportunities for culture and recreation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, said.

Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs defended its sanctions policy on Tuesday, saying it was independent of the reopening of the diplomatic office, which it said was carried out “in line with our universalist foreign policy”.

“Its aim is to maintain channels of dialogue, including with states with which we have differences on certain issues,” it told the Reuters news agency.

Over the weekend, Kim Jong Un personally received credentials from the new ambassadors of 10 countries, including Russia and Sweden, in a rare diplomatic ceremony in Pyongyang.

Kim said North Korea sought to expand foreign relations with countries that respected its sovereignty, but would oppose attempts to restrict the independent rights and right to development of sovereign states.

Switzerland established diplomatic relations with North Korea in 1974 and is one of the few Western countries to maintain dialogue with the country. Both Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong reportedly attended school in Switzerland as teenagers in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, North Korea has closely aligned with Russia over the war in Ukraine, sending thousands of troops and large shipments of weapons in recent years to support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion, possibly in exchange for aid and military technology transfers.