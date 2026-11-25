The ruling hands the president ​a political reprieve by removing a finding that had exposed him to possible impeachment.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has won a court bid challenging an independent panel’s report that had paved the way for his possible impeachment over misconduct allegations linked to a burglary-turned-political scandal called “Farmgate”.

The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday declared unlawful the 2022 findings of an independent parliamentary panel that accused Ramaphosa of a conflict of interest over the origin of large amounts of cash stolen from a sofa at his ranch in 2020.

The ruling hands Ramaphosa a political reprieve by removing a finding that had exposed him to possible impeachment at a vulnerable moment for him and his African National Congress (ANC) party.

“The court found that the panel fundamentally misconstrued its functions,” Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana said, reading the court’s unanimous decision.

“The ‌panel went beyond its lawful remit, asked itself wrong questions and made several material errors of law.”

Ramaphosa “notes” and “will study” the court’s judgement relating to his Phala Phala game farm, the president’s office said in a statement.

“In seeking the judicial review, President Ramaphosa exercised a constitutional right,” the statement read. “In line with his respect for the rule of law including judicial independence, President Ramaphosa will study the decision of the court.”

The theft came to light after a former intelligence boss reported to the police that Ramaphosa had allegedly sought to cover up a theft of millions of US dollars in cash at his farm, initially claiming it was about $4m.

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Ramaphosa has always denied wrongdoing and said the $580,000 stolen at his farm ⁠was money from the sale of buffaloes.

But the episode raised questions about ⁠why he had so much cash stuffed in furniture.

The 2022 report said the president failed to report the theft through proper channels, violated the constitution regarding paid work from his farm and directed presidential security to do police work.

The African Transformation Movement party, which is in favour of Ramaphosa’s impeachment, criticised the ruling.

Embarrassing saga

The matter has been embarrassing for a ⁠leader who came to power promising to fight corruption and clean up the image of the former liberation movement.

The ANC won about 31 percent of the vote in this month’s local elections, its worst-ever such result, extending a decline that saw it lose its national parliamentary majority in 2024 for the first time since the end of apartheid and beginning of democracy.

The Constitutional Court revived impeachment proceedings against the president in ⁠May.

It found that a 2022 parliamentary vote to stop the process ⁠was invalid and parliament should set up an impeachment inquiry.

The Western Cape High Court in July temporarily halted the inquiry pending the outcome of Wednesday’s ruling.

Ramaphosa, 74, has been head of state since 2018, and his second presidential ‌term ‌is to end in 2029. The ANC is due to elect its next leader next year when Ramaphosa will step down after two five-year terms as party leader.